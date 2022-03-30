Betty Taylor: Missing girl, 12, found safe as police arrest 23-year-old male on kidnapping charge

A 12-year-old girl who went missing in Arizona has been found alive and safe in South Carolina.

Betty Sue Taylor was found 2,000 miles away on Hilton Head Island 10 days after she was reported missing in Arizona on 20 March.

A 23-year-old suspect, Timothy M Schultheis, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and custodial interference, according to a statement from Graham County Sheriff’s Office.

“Betty Taylor was found to be with him and is now safe,” the statement said.

This is a developing story; it will be updated.

