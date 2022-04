Many of the UK’s biggest betting sites have broken after the Grand National.

Users of Bet365, SkyBet, Ladbrokes and William Hill all reported problems with their websites.

Visitors saw error messages or pages that failed to load when they checked the site after the race.

The outages come on one of the biggest betting days of the year.

