Better Call Saul creator teases the ultimate Breaking Bad crossover in final season

Better Call Saul creators have teased that Breaking Bad’s two biggest characters will make an appearance in the show’s forthcoming final season.

The acclaimed AMC spin-off has already incorperated a number of Breaking Bad characters into its storylines, either in regular roles (such as Giancarlo Esposito’s Gus Fring) or in a shorter capacity (such as Dean Norris’s Hank Schrader).

However, the show has so far refrained from bringing back Breaking Bad’s two leads: Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston, and Jesse Pinkman, played by Aaron Paul.

Speaking to Variety, however, co-creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould seemed to all but confirm that they would be making an appearance.

“It would be a damn shame if the show ended without [Cranston and Paul] appearing, would it not?” said Gilligan, later adding: “You heard it here first!”

Gould, meanwhile, said: “If it’s ever going to happen, this is when these two shows start crossing over.”

Cranston as Walter White in ‘Breaking Bad’ (Sony Pictures Television)

He also suggested: “These two worlds crossover in a way that you haven’t seen before, that’s for sure.”

Better Call Saul returns to screens on 19 April 2022. The series airs on AMC in the US and is released in the UK on Netflix.

