Better Call Saul: Bob Odenkirk complains about fans telling him how the show ends

Posted on June 21, 2022

Bob Odenkirk has complained about fans approaching him to say they already know how the last episode of Better Call Saul is going to end.

“When were you ever able to predict what would happen in Breaking Bad or Better Call Saul? Never! I’ll tell you, you don’t know how it ends so watch the last six (episodes),” said Mr Odenkirk at the midseason premiere of the show in Tribeca.

The 59-year-old actor will star in the final season of Better Call Saul, which will air on August 15.

