Beto O’Rourke thrown out of Texas shooting press conference after shouting down speakers

Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke confronted Governor Greg Abbott during a press conference discussing the Uvalde school shooting that left 19 students and two faculty members dead. Mr O’Rourke was tossed out of the press conference after a heated argument between himself and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.

Mr Abbott had just finished saying that mental health problems in the community were the cause of the shooting rather than the proliferation of guns throughout the US.

Though it is not entirely clear what Mr O’Rourke said, he did tell Mr Abbott that the shooting was “on him,” that it was “totally predictable,” and that Mr Abbott was “doing nothing,” which prompted another man on stage to scream at him that he was “out of line.”

During the exchange, someone in the auditorium yelled “let him talk” as officers surrounded him to have him escorted out of the venue.

Mr Patrick also jumped in, telling Mr O’Rourke he was “out of line and an embarrassment.”

