Beto O'Rourke interrupts Greg Abbott's press conference

Former US representative for Texas, Beta O’Rourke, interrupted a press conference from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott about the Uvalde shooting on Wednesday, shouting at the current governor before being escorted from the auditorium. “This is on you,” O’Rourke said to Abbott. O’Rourke, who is running for governor, rushed the stage after Abbott called for more mental health support for young people in Texas. The Democratic candidate for Texas governor said “You’re doing nothing. This is totally predictable.” O’Rourke was thrown out of the press conference after the heated argument

