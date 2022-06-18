Artur Beterbiev and Joe Smith Jr will clash in New York City this weekend with three light-heavyweight world titles on the line.

Russian Beterbiev enters the main event as WBC and IBF champion and with a stellar professional record of 17-0 (17 knockouts).

Meanwhile, Joe Smith Jr carries the WBO belt into this fight, as the American (28-3, 22 KOs) looks to become the first man to defeat Beterbiev, 37.

Last time out, Beterbiev stopped Marcus Browne in December for a ninth-round victory, while Smith Jr also won in Round 9 of his most recent fight, beating Steve Geffrard in January.

Here’s all you need to know about Saturday’s main event.

When is it?

The fight will take place on Saturday 18 June at the Madison Square Garden Theater in New York City.

The main card will begin at 2am BST (6pm PT, 8pm CT, 9pm ET) on Sunday 19 June, with ring walks for the main event set for approximately 4am BST (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET).

Joe Smith Jr puts his WBO light-heavyweight title on the line (Getty Images)

How can I watch it?

In the UK, Sky Sports will air the fight live. It will also be available to stream live on the broadcaster’s Sky Go app.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the bout live.

Odds

Beterbiev – 1/12

Draw – 33/1

Smith Jr – 11/2

Via Betfair.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Beterbiev vs Smith live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV tonight