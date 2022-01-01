Best tech deals in the January 2022 sales: TVs, AirPods, laptops, and more

The January sales are finally upon us and, and while they might lack the fanfare of Black Friday, the days following Christmas are a great opportunity to pick up some bargains.

While the January sales are traditionally held in-store, complete with crack-of-dawn opening times for only the most hardcore of bleary-eyed shoppers, there are plenty of online deals to be had too. And when it comes to tech, the likes of Argos and John Lewis & Partners are all cutting their prices.

Much like Black Friday, you can currently bag a bargain on popular products like the Nintendo Switch, plus everything from TVs, games and smart speakers to vacuum cleaners and plenty more besides.

To make sure you stay very much in the know, we’re on hand to help. We’ll be updating this guide regularly with all the latest news and deals as soon as they drop. Read on for everything there is to know about the Boxing Day and January sales and how you can save money on your next tech purchase.

Best January tech deals 2022

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4: Was £299, now free with phone contract, EE.com

New and existing EE customers can claim a free Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4 when they sign up to a 24 month phone plan. The offer is available with the flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 and S20 smartphones, the former of which we rated highly in our review. The laptop itself is fast and secure, and runs on Google’s own web-based Chrome OS operating system. That means it’s always up to date, with a long-lasting battery, and perfect for everyday tasks such as writing, editing and browsing.

Apple Watch series 6 GPS, 40mm: Was £379, now £279, Johnlewis.com

It’s not often we see deals on Apple’s newer products, so this offer is definitely one to shout about. Prior to the launch of the latest series 7, our reviewer called the series 6 the most advanced Apple watch yet. “The screen has beautifully curved corners, a big speaker, a microphone and so on,” they said. Noting the advanced health and sleep tracking features, they added that if fitness and wellness are important to you, then the series 6 is for you. It also has contactless payments, a built-in GPS, water resistance and a blood oxygen sensor. With £100 knocked off the price right now, there’s no better time to invest. And if you have an old Apple watch, trade it in and claim up to a further £120 off its value.

Hisense QLED 65in A7G 4K UHD HDR smart TV with Alexa and Google Assistant: Was £999, now £649, Box.co.uk

Electronics retailer Box has discounted dozens of TVs for its January sales, with savings of up to £700 to be found on top-rated 4K sets from 2021. We don’t know how big your living room is, so we’ve picked out the 65in Hisense QLED screen here. You can poke around the Box site to find smaller or larger versions of the same set with a similar January sales discount. The A7G offers pin-sharp picture quality and comes equipped with the major streaming apps, while the adjustable feet mean you can make room for a sound bar, or position the set on a narrow TV unit.

Heads up fitness enthusiasts, you can now save 35 per cent on Fitbit’s sense smartwatch courtesy of Very’s festive price drop. In our review of the sense, it was dubbed a solid rival to Apple and Samsung’s wearables. Clearly fitness focused but with a holistic edge, the device features a heart rate monitor, oxygen saturation tracker and stress management features. Our tester also noted how comfortable it was to wear, while “the face size is in the goldilocks zone of versatility – we could see this working for everyone from bodybuilders to ballerinas.”

Google Pixel 6 with Pixel buds a-series: Was £45, now £37 per month, EE.com

You’ll save £192 on the new Google Pixel 6 phone over the course of your contract when you take advantage of EE’s January sales deal. After an upfront cost of £3 you can pay £37 per month for the 10GB data plan, which comes with 5G connectivity. EE will also throw in a pair of the latest Pixel buds, which are designed to work seamlessly with the phone. Check out our Pixel 6 versus Pixel 6 pro comparison, where our reviewer recommended the phones to “Android fans who want to experience the first truly premium handset from Google, a high-end luxury smartphone to rival the best that Apple and Samsung can offer.”

Xiaomi 11T 5G smartphone: Was £549, now £479.99, Amazon.co.uk

There’s £110 off the excellent Xiaomi 11T in the January sales. The 5G-enabled Android phone features a silky smooth 120Hz AMOLED display, a high-end all-glass design, and a 108 megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. In our review of the Xiaomi mi 11 lite 5G – a similar, but less premium version of this device – we called it “a smart, polished operator that delivers when it comes to multimedia usage.”

Bose QuietComfort wireless bluetooth noise-cancelling earbuds: Was £249, now £199, Currys.co.uk

There’s currently £50 off Bose’s noise-cancelling QuietComfort earbuds, courtesy of Currys. By using an array of microphones to monitor the ambient noise around you, as well as some clever science stuff, the earbuds actively disrupt external soundwaves before they reach your ears. The result is a cocoon of near-perfect silence while you listen to your music, making these earbuds ideal for commutes or working anywhere noisy. They’re sweat resistant, so you can work out in them, and with the charging case you get up to 18 hours of battery life.

Sony WH-XB900 wireless noise cancelling over-ear headphones: Was £149, now £119, Currys.co.uk

If you’re looking for a new pair of headphones, the sale periods are the best time to buy. And you can now save on Sony’s noise-cancelling, over-ear pair. While we’re yet to review this exact model, the Sony WH-1000XM4s (was £299, now £249, Currys.co.uk) took the top spot in our guide to the best over-ear headphones, with our writer noting that they “offer up a whole host of neat features, absolute comfort and divine sound and noise”. So you’re in safe hands with this brand.

Apple MacBook Pro 13 2020 touch bar, space grey: Was £1,999, now £1,599, Johnlewis.com

Offers on Apple products tend to be few and far between, so this discount on Apple’s 2020 MacBook pro model is worth your attention. Currently reduced by £300, the 13in device boasts a speedy 10th-gen Intel core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB storage for all your files and media, as well as a touch bar and touch ID button. John Lewis & Partners is also offering up to £450 off the model andthree months of Apple TV if you trade in your old Macbook.

Fitbit’s versa model is among its most successful and it’s easy to see why, with the third iteration of the range offering everything you’d want out of an everyday smartwatch and fitness tracker. “This is the smartwatch for fitness-focused users that still want a good-looking, contemporary-styled product with enough smart features to help in everyday life,” praised our reviewer. And while the versa 3 definitely has its main focus on the fitness market, there’s also heavy investment in general wellness, through ECG, sleep and blood oxygen saturation sensors.

Apple AirPods, 3rd gen: Was £169, now £159, Very.co.uk

The third generation AirPods might lack some of the features of the AirPods pro, such as active noise cancellation, but they strike the perfect balance between comfort, function and audio quality.

In our AirPods 3 review, our tester noted that they were a “very big step up from the second generation model”, adding that the “improved audio is noticeable, especially with spatial audio and the new shape”. It’s rare to find a deal on the all-new AirPods, so grab this discount while you can.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, with Galaxy Watch 4: From £28 a month, save £288, Virginmedia.com

As part of its winter sale, Virgin Media has a deal on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphone, which includes a free Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch. The handset, which is offered in cloud blue and has 128GB of storage, is available from £28 per month, with no upfront fee. This Virgin Media deal sees a saving of £288 over the course of the 36-month contract. The same amount can be saved if you increase the data allowance to a more generous 30GB, which ups the price by just £6 to £34 a month.

Amazon Echo dot, 4th generation: Was £49.99, now £28.99, Amazon.co.uk

Chances are you’ve seen one of these Alexa devices in action, so now’s the time to join the party. It’s one of Amazon’s bestselling home devices and currently has 42 per cent off. Promising crisp vocals and balanced bass, you can use it to listen to music and the radio while also controlling your entertainment by asking it to play tunes, podcasts and audiobooks from streaming services. The device earned a spot in our round-up of the best smart speakers, with our reviewer saying Alexa is “easy to set up, simple to navigate and the speakers themselves are of a high quality”.

If Apple’s AirPods don’t do it for you, why not try Samsung’s Galaxy buds2 – currently reduced in the John Lewis January sale. With ambient mode, active noise canceling and a three-mic system, they’re packed with savvy features that helped land the pair a spot in our round-up of the best wireless earbuds. “The neat little Galaxy buds2 are light, making them very comfortable to wear,” praised our reviewer. “Samsung has come up with an appealing design, including snazzy colours such as lavender, that make these earbuds stand out from their rival,” they added.

Apple iPhone 13 pro: Was £71 per month, now £35.50 per month, Three.co.uk

Mobile network provider Three is offering the all-new iPhone 13 pro, with its stellar camera system, at half the price for the first six months of your contract. While you do have to pay £69 upfront on the 128GB pro model, you’ll get unlimited texts, calls and access to 5G data speeds. Plus, you’ll also receive a £10three months free Apple TV+. In our review of the iPhone 13 pro, our writer said: “The swathe of photographic improvements alone are worth upgrading for, made possible by a faster processor and better camera sensors.”

Mous clear phone case: Was £34.99, now £13.99, Mous.co

Premium phone case brand Mous is discounting most of its range for its January sale, with savings of up to 60 per cent to be had on MagSafe-compatible phone covers and other accessories. The sale includes cases for the most popular devices around, including the iPhone 12 pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 plus. Here we’ve highlighted a £21 discount on Mous’s clear iPhone 12 pro case.

Virgin Media M100 TV, phone and broadband bundle: Was £38 a month, now £29.99 a month, Virginmedia.com

Virgin Media’s winter sale features savings on its TV, phone and broadband packages. This bundle, called the M100, includes up to 108Mbps broadband, over 100 TV channels and unlimited weekend calls to UK landlines and Virgin Mobile numbers. The bundle has had its price cut from £38 to £29.99 per month, which means you’ll save £162 over the course of the 18-month contract. The set up fee is £35 and after the initial contract ends the price increases to £59 a month.

Amazon Echo, 4th generation, with Philips hue smart bulb: Was £89.99, now £64.99, Amazon.co.uk

This is Amazon’s Echo smart speaker, with an all-new, spherical design and sound quality that is much improved over the previous model. There’s the same Alexa voice assistance as ever, and this deal sees the speaker bundled with a Philips hue smart lightbulb, all for £25 less than the regular combined price, representing a 27 per cent saving. Colour options for the Echo include blue, white, black and red.

Google nest mini (2nd gen), chalk: Was £49, now £18, Currys.co.uk

Thanks to Currys you can now save more than 50 per cent on the Google nest mini smart speaker that seriously impressed our reviewer in our round-up of the best smart speakers. “This is a case of a good thing coming in a small package,” they said. “The nest mini is small – it fits in the palm of your hand – but produces strong sound and clear voice responses. This would fit seamlessly into almost any home and perform admirably.” For just £18, it’s difficult to find anything that can touch it.

‘Fifa 22’ for Xbox one: Was £59, now £34, Ao.com

EA dropped the good news of the new edition, plus the official reveal trailer, just hours ahead of the Euros final back in July, while also confirming a number of new gameplay features including “hypermotion” technology, described by the EA as “the biggest animation refresh in Fifa history”. There’s also a brand new goalkeeper system and highly anticipated updates including player “humanisation”, composed ball control, new attacking tactics, real-world data, an option for explosive sprints, attacking tactics and over 100 of football’s all-time giants, meaning the latest edition of Fifa may just be the best yet. And you can save £24 on the game right now.

This entry-level 4K television uses an LED display that, while not as rich as a higher-end OLED or QLED screen, produces a vibrant colour palette and a dynamic contrast ratio. It has Alexa built-in, so you can control your smart TV with just your voice a very handy feature.

Turtle Beach recon 70 gaming headset: Was £30.18, now £21.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking for an entry-level gaming headset that won’t break the bank, look no further than the Turtle Beach recon 70. It landed a spot in our guide to best gaming headsets, with our writer noting that while there is “no memory foam support, the ear cushions feel good and the 40mm drivers go some way to ensure you still get an immersive experience, able to spot where someone is coming from via sounds”. And because it’s wired, it’ll work with your PS5, PS4, Xbox series X, Xbox one, Nintendo Switch, PC and basically anything with a headphone jack. Plus, it has a mic that’s easy to flip up. Simple yet effective.

Samsung QE43QN90 43in smart 4K TV: Was £1,099, now £899, Currys.co.uk

Here we have a £200 saving on a 43in 4K smart TV by Samsung. Although fairly small for an Ultra HD television, this model has all of the features you need for the best picture quality, including HDR10+ and HLG. It also has Samsung’s QLED tech for more accurate backlighting, and being smart means it has all of your favourite TV and movie streaming apps.

JBL tune 125 true wireless earbuds: Was £89, now £39, Very.co.uk

After a new pair of wireless earbuds that won’t break the bank? Why not pick up these JBLs that are a steal at just £39 right now. Pair with any Android device and simply open the case and start listening to all your favourite records, audiobooks and more. With 32 hours of battery life and a compact charging case, they’re ideal for listening on the go or while working out. In our review of a similar JBL pair of earbuds, we said they were “bang on the money, especially in the audio integrity stakes, while also giving a snug, secure fit via the wingtips” – so it’s safe to say we’re fans of the audio brand.

Sony bravia KD55X85JU 55 smart 4K ultra HD HDR LED TV: Was £999, now £779, Currys.co.uk

Upgrade your home entertainment setup with this Sony bravia TV, which is reduced by an impressive £220 right now. Boasting a 4K processor, it promises a more vibrant and colourful display when watching your favourite films or box sets, while the advanced motion technology enables smooth, lag-free visuals. You can also activate voice control and have the assistance of Google, as well as get access to all the latest content across Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Now and much more.

Sony bravia KD65X85JU 65in 4K TV: Was £1,349, now £979, Currys.co.uk

This deal at Currys sees £370 knocked off the regular price of this massive 65in, 4K television from Sony. Top-notch tech featured here includes HDR10 and Dolby Vision, helping to make Ultra HD movies look their very best. Running the Google TV operating system, this set is compatible with Apple Airplay and Chromecast, plus there’s voice control with Google Assistant.

