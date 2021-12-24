Best tech deals in the Boxing Day 2021 sales: Offers from Currys, Amazon and more

Christmas is now just one day away, and that means the Boxing Day sales are almost upon us too. Although perhaps lacking the fanfare of Black Friday, 26 December is still a great opportunity to pick up some bargains.

And while the Boxing Day sales are traditionally held in-store, complete with crack-of-dawn opening times for only the most hardcore of bleary-eyed shoppers, there are plenty of online deals to be had too. And when it comes to tech, the likes of Argos and John Lewis & Partners will certainly be cutting their prices.

Should you not be able to wait until then, a number of retailers seemed to have kicked things off early – namely Currys, AO, Amazon, Asos, Boots and Harrods.

Much like Black Friday, you can expect to bag a bargain on popular products like the Nintendo Switch, plus everything from TVs, games and smart speakers to vacuum cleaners and plenty more besides.

To make sure you stay very much in the know, we’re on hand to help. We’ll be updating this guide regularly with all the latest news and deals as soon as they drop. Read on for everything there is to know about the Boxing Day sales and how you can save money on your next tech purchase.

Read more:

When will technology Boxing Day sales begin in 2021?

Boxing Day is 26 December, so you’ll likely see most of the sales beginning on that date. In-store Boxing Day sales tend to kick off in the early morning, while online sales can vary. Some retailers will open their virtual doors at midnight – bargain hunting as the clock turns 12, anyone? – while others will hold off until later in the morning.

It does appear some have launched their December deals already to help you save big, while others may be holding out until around 22 and 23 December, as you won’t be able to get it in time for Christmas.

When will technology Boxing Day sales end?

Boxing Day sales tend to turn into the January sales, so it’s entirely likely that the deals will roll on for days, weeks, or even the entire month of January. We’ll see a change in branding at the start of 2022, but in all likelihood the Boxing Day sale prices will continue to be available in the 2022 January sales too.

What were the best Boxing Day deals in 2020?

Standout Boxing Day deals from 2020 included a £30 saving on the Sonos one smart speaker (£194, Amazon.co.uk), £20 off the Bose quietcomfort earbuds (£249, Amazon.co.uk) and a £23 saving on the Amazon Echo dot (£17, Amazon.co.uk).

Much like the Black Friday and pre-Christmas sales, we also saw savings on smartphones and tablets, as well as televisions, laptops, phone data contracts and game console bundles.

What can we expect this year?

More of the same. We expect to see savings on big-ticket items like Apple AirPods and the Nintendo Switch. The 2021 Boxing Day sales should also see money off televisions, smart speakers, Alexa devices and all sorts of other tech too.

However, given they are still difficult to buy (a whole year after they launched) we doubt there will be any deals on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X.

TV Boxing Day deals

If by some miracle you haven’t yet snapped up a discounted TV in the Black Friday and pre-Christmas deals, then now could be your time to pounce. Just remember to follow all of our usual advice, and make sure you know the model year of the TV you intend to buy, what key features it has, and what the usual retail price is. Keep an eye on all of this and you could grab yourself a bargain.

iPhone and tablet Boxing Day deals

Apple’s latest handset, the iPhone 13, only came out in September, but already there are deals and discounted contracts to be had. What’s key here is to look at the monthly price, the upfront cost of the handset itself, the length of the contract, and how much data is included. Also look out for any worthwhile extras thrown in for free, like access to Spotify, Netflix and Sky Sports.

Gaming Boxing Day deals

We’re expecting discounts on a wide range of games, accessories and services like Microsoft Game Pass. But it is very unlikely that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X will be discounted for Black Friday, as demand is still outstripping supply. Keep an eye out for deals on the Nintendo Switch, and in particular the latest model, the Switch OLED.

Headphones Boxing Day deals

Headphones from the likes of Sony and Bose often receive fairly substantial discounts, so you could save yourself a chunk of cash on a pair of quality noise-cancelling headphones. Apple AirPods could be discounted too.

Smart home Boxing Day deals

Keep an eye out for big deals on smart speakers from Amazon and Google’s Nest division for the Boxing Day sales. Speakers like the Amazon Echo dot (£17, Amazon.co.uk) often see their prices tumble during the sales, and they are frequently included with smart home accessories like smart plugs and light bulbs to further sweeten the deal.

Laptop Boxing Day deals

The Boxing Day sales will likely see discounts on laptops from Apple, Microsoft, Huawei and others. It’s difficult to be more specific than that for now, but our advice is similar to when TV shopping – make sure you know what model year the laptop is, what processor it has, how much RAM and storage is onboard, and what the regular price is.

The best pre-Boxing Day tech sales

Sony WH-XB900 wireless noise cancelling over-ear headphones: Was £149, now £109, Ao.com

If you’re looking for a new pair of headphones, the sale periods are the best time to buy. And you can now save on Sony’s noise-cancelling, over-ear pair. While we’re yet to review this exact model, the Sony WH-1000XM4s (was £299, now £249, Currys.co.uk) took the top spot in our guide to the best over-ear headphones, with our writer noting that they “offer up a whole host of neat features, absolute comfort and divine sound and noise”. So you’re in safe hands with this brand.

Buy now

Fitbit’s versa model is among its most successful and it’s easy to see why, with the third iteration of the range offering everything you’d want out of an everyday smartwatch and fitness tracker. “This is the smartwatch for fitness-focused users that still want a good-looking, contemporary-styled product with enough smart features to help in everyday life,” praised our reviewer. And while the versa 3 definitely has its main focus on the fitness market, there’s also heavy investment in general wellness, through ECG, sleep and blood oxygen saturation sensors.

Buy now

Amazon Echo dot, 4th generation: Was £49.99, now £28.99, Amazon.co.uk

Chances are you’ve seen one of these Alexa devices in action, so now’s the time to join the party. It’s one of Amazon’s bestselling home devices and currently has 42 per cent off. Promising crisp vocals and balanced bass, you can use it to listen to music and the radio while also controlling your entertainment by asking it to play tunes, podcasts and audiobooks from streaming services. The device earned a spot in our round-up of the best smart speakers, with our reviewer saying Alexa is “easy to set up, simple to navigate and the speakers themselves are of a high quality”.

Buy now

We were surprised to see this has already been discounted, as it took the top spot in our guide to the best key finders, with our writer praising its “impressive Bluetooth range, its sleek design and reverse finding features”, adding that they couldn’t “really recommend it enough”.

Buy now

Turtle Beach recon 70 gaming headset: Was £30.18, now £21.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking for an entry-level gaming headset that won’t break the bank, look no further than the Turtle Beach recon 70. It landed a spot in our guide to best gaming headsets, with our writer noting that while there is “no memory foam support, the ear cushions feel good and the 40mm drivers go some way to ensure you still get an immersive experience, able to spot where someone is coming from via sounds”. And because it’s wired, it’ll work with your PS5, PS4, Xbox series X, Xbox one, Nintendo Switch, PC and basically anything with a headphone jack. Plus, it has a mic that’s easy to flip up. Simple yet effective.

Buy now

Shark upright vacuum cleaner NZ801UKTSB: Was £379.99, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

As home appliance brand’s go, Shark is one to know. Featuring in our guide to the best pet vacuum cleaners, our reviewer praised it for being a “versatile machine with some nifty pet-related tricks up its sleeve”, such as a soft roller that works in conjunction with the anti-hair-wrap brush to catch longer hairs. This system, along with the lift away feature, which allows the cylinder to disconnect from the body of the vacuum to give you more flexibility, worked well for our tester. This is a great deal with 53 per cent off.

Buy now

This entry-level 4K television uses an LED display that, while not as rich as a higher-end OLED or QLED screen, produces a vibrant colour palette and a dynamic contrast ratio. It has Alexa built-in, so you can control your smart TV with just your voice a very handy feature.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For discounts on all kinds of tech ahead of the sales, try the links below:

Read more on Boxing Day 2021

The best Boxing Day deals to expect this year – everything you need to know about the event, from the start date to early offers

Amazon Boxing Day sale 2021 – the price cuts to expect on Nintendo Switch, Echo dot speakers, TVs and more

Best Boxing Day mattress deals – rest easy with early discounts from the likes of Emma, Simba and Otty

Best tech deals Boxing Day 2021 – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best deals here

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Best tech deals in the Boxing Day 2021 sales: Offers from Currys, Amazon and more