Best tablet deals November 2021: The biggest discounts on Apple, Samsung and Microsoft devices

For years now, tech firms like Apple, Microsoft and Samsung have told us that the future of computing is tablets instead of laptops.

These companies produce tablets with a broad range of screen sizes, features and prices. Some can be bought with detachable keyboards, others have convenient kickstands, and many work with digital styluses, for unleashing your inner artist.

Tablets are often lighter, thinner and generally more portable and convenient than a laptop, with a broader price range and smartphone-based operating systems to make them easy for anyone to use.

When thinking of tablet computers, it’s easy to jump straight into the Apple Store and pick up an iPad. And while, yes, the iPad range is larger than ever, with prices stretching from just £479 for the iPad mini (Apple.com), all the way up to £2,149 for a fully-loaded 12.9in iPad pro (Apple.com), there are plenty of alternatives out there too.

Companies like Lenovo, Samsung and Microsoft all offer a range of tablets to choose from. If you don’t own any Apple devices, and aren’t in the company’s ecosystem, then looking at an alternative manufacturer can be a great idea – and potentially save you some money, too.

Read more:

Best Black Friday tablet deals 2021

Black Friday is just around the corner and tablet deals are going to be here in abundance. Last year, we saw Amazon slash the price of the 2020 Apple iPad pro with the A12 Bionic chip from £769 to £684.78 (Amazon.co.uk). We’ve rounded up all the Apple Black Friday 2021 deals to expect in our handy guide, and you can find our tablet deals predictions in our Black Friday 2021 tech deals guide.

The best tablet deals for November 2021 in the UK are:

Samsung Galaxy tab A7: Was £269, now £201, Amazon.co.uk

Was £269, now £201, Amazon.co.uk Samsung Galaxy tab S7: Was £719, now £619, Amazon.co.uk

Was £719, now £619, Amazon.co.uk Apple iPad air 10in: Was £579, now £549, Amazon.co.uk

Was £579, now £549, Amazon.co.uk Microsoft surface pro 7: Was £1,169, now £899, Amazon.co.uk

Was £1,169, now £899, Amazon.co.uk Apple iPad pro 11in: Was £1,419, now £1,209, Johnlewis.com

Was £1,419, now £1,209, Johnlewis.com Pebble Gear Disney Mickey and friends kids tablet: Was £99.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

The more affordable version of the S7 below, the Galaxy tab A7 is a superb tablet with decent performance and excellent build quality. You don’t get the luscious OLED screen, the stylus and the laptop-grade functionality of the top-of-the-range device, but for everyday use around the house, the A7 excels. The already cheap tablet is now even cheaper.

Buy now

You can save £100 off this 11in display and packs a 4G connection so you can pop in a SIM card and connect to the internet wherever you are. There’s also 128GB of storage, and with Samsung DeX on board you can turn the tablet into a fully-fledged computer by connecting it to a compatible display, keyboard and mouse.

Read the full Samsung Galaxy tab S7 plus review

Buy now

No tablet buying guide would be complete without a couple of iPads. First up we have £30 off the iPad air 10in – a tablet described by The Independent’s technology critic David Phelan as having a “tremendous” design. That includes a new touch ID fingerprint sensor on the screen lock button, which can be used to unlock the iPad and use Apple Pay to make online payments with the press of a button.

Buy now

Microsoft surface pro 7 12.3in: Was £1,169, now £899, Amazon.co.uk

(Microsoft)

Switching gears and heading into the Windows ecosystem, we have the surface pro 7 by Microsoft. This tablet has a large 12.3in display, is powered by a computer-grade Intel i5 processor and runs Windows 10 home.

A clever kickstand on the back flicks out to hold the surface at various angles when you want to work or watch a video, and the tablet can be upgraded to Windows 11 for free when the new operating system arrives later in 2021. Unlike many tablets, the Microsoft surface pro 7 has a range of ports for easily connecting USB-A and USB-C devices.

Buy now

Next up is a larger saving on the iPad pro 11in from 2020. This top-of-the-range tablet has a powerful A12Z Bionic processor and a massive 512GB of storage hidden inside its thin aluminium body. Around the back you’ll find a dual-lens camera system with a lidar sensor for improved augmented reality games and experiences.

Battery life is a claimed 10 hours and this model of iPad is compatible with the Apple Pencil stylus (£119, Johnlewis.com) and keyboard folio case (was £349, now £164.50, Johnlewis.com), turning it into a true laptop rival.

Buy now

Pebble Gear Disney Mickey and friends kids tablet: Was £99.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

The folks at Pear Gear teamed up with Disney to create an entry-point tablet for young kids. And the Pebble Gear, is the result. “The 7in screen is encased in a light-blue bumper cover. It’s not quite as comprehensive as the Amazon versions of bumper covers, but it is more lightweight for it. We found as it’s a paired back model that is really easy to set up,” our reviewer said in our round-up of the best kids tablets.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tablets and other tech offers, try the links below:

Looking for more on the best tablets you can buy today? Read our guide to the best tablets you can buy in 2021

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Best tablet deals November 2021: The biggest discounts on Apple, Samsung and Microsoft devices