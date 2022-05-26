Best Sniper Elite 5 deals on Playstation, Xbox and PC

Sniper Elite 5 is one of the biggest titles coming to home consoles and PC this spring, complete with new multiplayer features as well as returning mechanics that made the series a firm favourite with stealth game fans.

In our review of the game, we said: “With its large and well executed environments, Sniper Elite 5 is a strong follow up to 2017’s previous entry in the series, with a healthy balance of open-ended approaches and a clear direction. Maps are large enought to revisit and rediscover new areas as well as acting as an endless playground to perform trick shots and discover its secrets.”

The series is known for its emphasis on infiltration as well as its detailed gunplay and bullet-time slow-motion. Players can expect to perform trick-shots, assassinate high-ranking Nazi officers and gather intel on large open-ended maps.

The game has also been announced as one of the latest titles to be added to Xbox Game Pass in May, adding to the subscription service’s already exceptional value with one of the month’s biggest titles.

But if you want to find out where else to get the best deals on Sniper Elite 5 on PlayStation, Xbox and PC then keep reading the rest of the article below.

When is ‘Sniper Elite 5’ being released?

The next game in the Sniper Elite series is available now on PS5, PS4, Xbox series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

The game will also be available to play for free on Xbox Game Pass on the same day for both Xbox versions of the game as well as on PC.

Best ‘Sniper Elite 5’ deals on PS5

Best ‘Sniper Elite 5’ pre-order deals on PS4

Best ‘Sniper Elite 5’ pre-order deals on Xbox

Best ‘Sniper Elite 5’ pre-order deals on PC

Voucher codes

If you’re looking for discounts on technology or video games then try one of these codes:

Want to know what other games will be free in May? Read our guide on all the games coming to Xbox Game Pass in May 2022

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Best Sniper Elite 5 deals on Playstation, Xbox and PC