Best Of KK: 'Yaaron', 'Pyaar Ke Pal' 'Tadap Tadap Ke' And More Evergreen Songs By The Popular Singer

Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, passed away on Tuesday, hours after his entertaining on-stage performance at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata. The singer was rushed to a nearby hospital immediately after he complained about chest pain but was declared dead by the hospital authorities. While reports suggest that KK suffered from a massive cardiac arrest, the news of his untimely demise has left the entertainment industry stunned.
While several celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and many others took to social media and paid tribute to the popular singer, PM Narendra Modi also mourned the loss of KK. “His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs,” Modi wrote while praising the Bollywood singer.
Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.
KK, who made his Bollywood debut ‘Chod Aaye Hum Voh Galiyan’ went on to croon several iconic songs like ‘Tu Hi Meri Shabh Hai’, ‘Yaaron’, ‘Pyaar Ke Pal’, ‘Zindagi Do Pal Ki’, and many others in his illustrious career. But the one that brought KK under the spotlight was ‘Tadap Tadap’ from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 1999 blockbuster ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ starring Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in lead roles.
With a long list of evergreen tracks, Mashable India decided to revisit KK’s legacy by sharing a some of his iconic songs which are sure to strike a chord with you.
Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana
Pyaar Ke Pal
Yaaron
Tu Aashiqui Hai
Kya Mujhe Pyar Hai
Tadap Tadap Ke
Aankhon Mein Teri
Alvida
Tu Jo Mila
Zindagi Do Pal Ki
