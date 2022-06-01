Best Of KK: 'Yaaron', 'Pyaar Ke Pal' 'Tadap Tadap Ke' And More Evergreen Songs By The Popular Singer

Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, passed away on Tuesday, hours after his entertaining on-stage performance at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata. The singer was rushed to a nearby hospital immediately after he complained about chest pain but was declared dead by the hospital authorities. While reports suggest that KK suffered from a massive cardiac arrest, the news of his untimely demise has left the entertainment industry stunned.

While several celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and many others took to social media and paid tribute to the popular singer, PM Narendra Modi also mourned the loss of KK. “His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs,” Modi wrote while praising the Bollywood singer.

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2022

SEE ALSO: Viral Video Of KK Sweating Profusely At His Last Concert Has Fans Blaming Authorities For Negligence

KK, who made his Bollywood debut ‘Chod Aaye Hum Voh Galiyan’ went on to croon several iconic songs like ‘Tu Hi Meri Shabh Hai’, ‘Yaaron’, ‘Pyaar Ke Pal’, ‘Zindagi Do Pal Ki’, and many others in his illustrious career. But the one that brought KK under the spotlight was ‘Tadap Tadap’ from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 1999 blockbuster ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ starring Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in lead roles.

With a long list of evergreen tracks, Mashable India decided to revisit KK’s legacy by sharing a some of his iconic songs which are sure to strike a chord with you.

Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana

Pyaar Ke Pal

Yaaron

Tu Aashiqui Hai

Kya Mujhe Pyar Hai

Tadap Tadap Ke

Aankhon Mein Teri

Alvida

Tu Jo Mila

Zindagi Do Pal Ki

SEE ALSO: Singer KK’s Last Performance In Kolkata Hours Before His Untimely Death Has Fans Emotional; Watch

Cover Image: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Best Of KK: 'Yaaron', 'Pyaar Ke Pal' 'Tadap Tadap Ke' And More Evergreen Songs By The Popular Singer