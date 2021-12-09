Best nursery furniture: Our favourite brands for your baby’s first bedroom

Something you may be taken aback by when preparing for your new baby is that children can be very expensive. It’s true.

Something so small really does need a lot of equipment and other miscellaneous bits and pieces. It can all add up, especially if you’re not skimping on style, or most importantly, safety.

Although babies generally sleep in their parents’ rooms for the first six months, it’s common practice to have a nursery set up ready to go with a cot, wardrobe, changing table and other pieces of furniture, usually meticulously styled or themed depending on preference.

Not only can nursery furniture vary wildly in terms of pricing and quality, there are also hundreds of different styles. We pulled together a list of the best nursery furniture outlets and brands in the UK to make your choices when creating a cohesive and stylish space for your new baby a little easier.

However you’d like to style your nursery – with a full matching set or quality hero products from a range of outlets, there’s plenty of choice. We looked at the variety of options, customer service support and of course, the price points for this list.

The best nursery furniture brands for 2021

Australian nursery furniture brand Boori has stood for quality and innovation for 25 years. It combines classic heritage with contemporary trends to create timeless nursery furniture, children’s furniture and accessories, like the oasis oval cot (£359, Boori.com). Made with unique conversion technology, sustainably-sourced wood – like the Alice cot bed, (£299, Boori.com) crafted with sustainably sourced Australian Araucaria wood, New Zealand Radiata wood and engineered timber – and durable eco-friendly finishes, Boori furniture is designed to support your family from the nursery and beyond. As a bonus, furniture comes with a comprehensive manufacturer’s warranty for 1-5 years.

Cuckooland

Cuckooland specialises in unique versions of popular products to suit a range of price points. Go retro with the brands vox range – the vox vintage chest of drawers (was £355, now £319, Cuckooland.com) which comes in a variety of pastel colours is a big hit with customers, and for the transition from baby to toddlerhood, the vox baby cot (was £445, now £395, Cuckooland.com), is worth the price. When the time comes, the cot can be transformed into a toddler bed by simply removing the sides, perfect for those first steps towards childhood.

CuddleCo understands the pressures on modern parents and makes useful, multi-functional, long-lasting products that will grow with your child, to ensure that its lines truly are for baby and beyond. It even won an award at the recent International Nursery Fair at Harrogate for its Lukas range, which uses sustainably sourced materials, eco-friendly packaging, including the Lukas cot bed (£299, Cuddleco.co.uk) which is carefully made in Latvia from local birch timber and finished to a high standard with water-based paints. Pricing for nursery furniture ranges from £14.99 to £1,600.

Ickle Bubba

The gorgeous snowdon classic 3 piece furniture set from Ickle Bubba (Ickle Bubba)

Since 2013, Ickle Bubba has worked hard to give parents more choice, no matter what their lifestyle or budget. It covers it all: reasonable prices, helpful bundles and quality products. Complete your nursery in one fell swoop with Ickle Bubba’s six-piece Snowdown classic furniture set (£1,439, Icklebubba.com), or start off a nighttime theme with its 10-piece Cosmic Aura nursery starter kit, (was £199, now £179, Icklebubba.com). Although tested vigorously, products come with a four-year warranty to ensure longevity, plus a generous returns policy.

John Lewis & Partners

A British classic, John Lewis provides a varied and exciting range of nursery furniture for all budgets. The Anyday collection provides items from just £7, including the Anyday moses basket in white (£49, Johnlewis.com), while the core John Lewis & Partners range gives the option of several colourways and styles of nursery kit. Try before you buy with personalised free appointments to discover all things baby and nursery, with dedicated nursery experts to help you navigate the information you are given and answer any questions you may have.

La Redoute

The willox changing table available at La Redoute (La Redoute)

Stylish French brand La Redoute can fulfil your interior design needs for your child’s nursery, bridging the world of French home and fashion to customers everywhere. Try the Jimi cot with adjustable base (£399, Laredoute.com) with a height-adjustable slatted base that offers supreme comfort for sleeping babies, and pair with the Jimi changing unit (£270, Laredoute.com) for a matching set. Alternatively, add a pop of colour with the vintage-style Willox changing table with 3 drawers (£625, Laredoute.com) for plenty of storage. La Redoute offers free returns and will refund or replace most goods if returned within 21 days of receipt if they are unused and with any security stickers, seals or tags intact.

Mamas and Papas

A popular, well-known brand since 1981, Mamas and Papas is an award-winning nursery brand with over 30 stores across the UK. Its bestselling Franklin and Keswick nursery furniture collections can be bought separately, or in a two-piece bundle that includes a cotbed and a combined dresser changer, or in a three-piece bundle that also includes a wardrobe. Prices suit every budget from £269 to complete sets for £1,799.

Natural Baby Shower

Natural Baby Shower is home to beautiful eco-friendly products, all carefully handpicked to provide products that are best for babies, best for parents and best for the environment. It stocks 120 trusted baby brands online and in its Surrey store, from well-known outlets such as Cybex, Bugaboo and Maxi-Cosi, alongside smaller brands such as Mori, TotsBots and Liewood. Natural Baby Shower also offers in-depth one-to-one 1.5 hour appointments or brief virtual product demos of products, provided by its nursery specialists. Products best loved by customers include The Little Green Sheep organic knitted moses basket bundle (£124.95, Naturalbabyshower.co.uk), which comes at an appealing price point and looks beautiful in the home.

Scandiborn

Scandiborn is the Scandinavian-inspired design brand, launched in 2016 with the aim of bringing customers the finest in Scandinavian children’s interiors and baby nursery furniture, to wooden baby toys and doll house kits from all across the globe with. Its Oliver Furniture products is particularly popular, including the wood dresser (£659, Scandiborn.co.uk). It’s the epitome of beautiful Scandinavian design combined with amazing build quality, and the curved corners and elegant design hark back to a gorgeous 50s Scandi style. Scandiborn also carries the Cam Cam Copenhagen range of furniture, with the Harlequin changing table, (£589, Scandiborn.co.uk) a standout product from the brand.

Silver Cross

A classic among traditional parents but keeping up with the times in line with current trends and modern designs, Silver Cross is a mainstay brand for those looking to create a nursery. Popular products among customers include the three-piece Primrose Hill collection, (was £1,245, now £996.40, Silvercrossbaby.com), or the web-exclusive Greenwich collection (was £1,7000, now £722.50, Silvercrossbaby.com). Take advantage of the luxury service, too: Silver Cross’ home delivery team contacts the customer directly to book in their free home delivery and the furniture will be delivered to a room of the customer’s choice at no extra cost, along with a three-year warranty.

This oh-so-cute Snuzkot from Snuz

If you’re looking to give your child the best start at sleeping well, Snüz nursery products focus on good sleep and design products to help make nap times as stress-free as possible. The brand has created award-winning designs, boasting superior quality and stylish design. Among these is the iconic Snüzpod bedside crib (£199.95, Snuz.co.uk). With dual-view mesh windows and a half-height zip-down wall, you can keep your baby close for a safe bonding experience. For a nursery that oozes Scandi style, look no further than the SnüzKot, (from £322, Snuz.co.uk). For use from birth, it converts into a toddler and junior bed.

The popular Very website sells everything from tech to tableware and is famous for its combination of big-name brands and on-trend fashion. Its children’s nursery offerings cover brands popular with customers, with its hero products spanning the Tutti Bambini rio cot bed (£170.99, Very.co.uk), the Mamas and Papas atlas 3-piece furniture set (£799.99, Veryco.uk) and the Obaby nika 3-piece furniture set (£584.99, Very.co.uk). Returns are the standard 28 days, and customers can get support from the Very Assistant 24 hours per day. Very also offers flexible payments using buy now pay later.

You’ll not be short for choice when it comes to Wayfair. For building your child’s nursery, consider Wayfair’s modern baby and children’s collection Mack + Milo a hit amongst customers. The assortment is full of “whimsical finds that don’t scrimp on style” and its curated range updates classic design with a stylish, playful twist, with products sure to inspire both adults and kids. Nurse your baby in this smart Adelia wide tufted chair (£269.99, Wayfair.co.uk) and keep your baby close in the Alexandro Moses basket with bedding, £91.99.

The White Company

The most adorable nursery set-up from The White Company (White Company)

Founded by Chrissie Rucker in 1994, The White Company aims to create “precious moments of uncomplicated happiness”. Along with its decor, linen and dinnerware offerings, The White Company holds a series of bestselling children’s nursery furniture.

Top picks are the classic convertible cot bed, (£500, Thewhitecompany.com) made with a birch frame and pine wood slats, and finished in a soft white paint that will look lovely in any nursery. Or make your nursery unique with the award-winning rattan elephant bookshelf (£245, Thewhitecompanycom). This statement Kimbo elephant was designed in-house and is beautifully woven from white-washed rattan into a generously sized bookshelf. Once fixed to the wall, its floor-standing design is the ideal height for little ones to pick out their favourite books and cuddly toys.

