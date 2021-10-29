Best microwave deals for November 2021: Save money on a powerful new solo, grill or combination appliance

You don’t need us to tell you that the humble microwave makes your life a whole lot easier, with many models doing a whole lot more than warming up leftovers.

But what you may not know is that there are different types. There are solo models, which are basic microwaves that heat and defrost. Then, there are grill versions, which combine normal microwave cooking with a, well, grilling element. And finally, a combi, which does everything the other two machines can do, but can also roast, crisp and brown like a conventional oven.

If you’re unsure which model is best for you, we’d recommend reading our tried and tested review of the best microwaves, which demystifies the entire buying process and answers all your questions.

But, if you’re looking to make it a less costly purchase, you’ve come to the right place. With a constant eye out for a good deal (including sales on everything from TVs, fridge freezers and mattresses to laptops, iPads and AirPods), we’ve rounded up the best discounts on leading microwaves.

Read on for how you can save money on your next microwave and prepare to whip up meals in minutes with one of these top models.

The best microwave deals in November 2021 are:

Hoover chefvolution HMCI25TB-UK microwave: Was £249.99, now £141.23, Amazon.co.uk

Was £249.99, now £141.23, Amazon.co.uk Kenwood K25MSS11 solo microwave: Was £170, now £129, Currys.co.uk

Was £170, now £129, Currys.co.uk Swan SM22030BLN retro digital microwave: Was £99.99, now £84, Very.co.uk

Was £99.99, now £84, Very.co.uk Panasonic NN-CS89LBBPQ combination microwave oven: Was £519.99, now £479.99, Johnlewis.com

Was £519.99, now £479.99, Johnlewis.com Hotpoint MWH101B cook 20L manual microwave oven: Was £89.99, now £59.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

Was £89.99, now £59.99, Robertdyas.co.uk Breville manual microwave: Was £58.96, now £45, Asda.com

Was £58.96, now £45, Asda.com Russell Hobbs RHM1714B digital solo microwave: Was £119.99, now £64.97, Amazon.co.uk

Hoover chefvolution HMCI25TB-UK microwave: Was £249.99, now £141.23, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking for a really top-of-the-range piece of kit, this model took the top spot in our review of the best microwaves thanks to the sheer range of features that our reviwer said “make it hard to beat”. It has the latest inverter technology and a decent oven, plus a decent 25l capacity, 27cm turntable and 900W of power mean cooking is quick and easy.

Kenwood K25MSS11 solo microwave: Was £170, now £129, Currys.co.uk

With 11 power levels to choose from and a range of pre-set cooking programmes, you’ll always be sure to cook meals to perfection with this handy machine. It has easy-to-use touch controls and a roomy 25l interior, meaning it’s great for everything from warming up your soup for lunch to steaming rice.

Swan SM22030BLN retro digital microwave: Was £99.99, now £84, Very.co.uk

“Microwaves are rarely described as cute but this freestanding machine in baby blue could change that,” noted our writer in the review of the best microwaves. “There are five power levels including a defrost setting and all worked well for straightforward reheating and cooking, with an audible alert when food is ready,” they added.

Panasonic NN-CS89LBBPQ combination microwave oven: Was £519.99, now £479.99, Johnlewis.com

This stylish black microwave now has an impressive £40 off. With a big 31l capacity, there is plenty of room to reheat all of last night’s takeaway and it comes with a two-year guarantee included.

Hotpoint MWH101B cook 20L manual microwave oven: Was £89.99, now £59.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

With a 20l capacity this manual microwave allows you to select between six different power levels using a mechanical dial and is finished with a painted interior, which can be wiped down quickly between uses. It’s a great option for families with children as it has a lockable control panel.

Breville manual microwave: Was £58.96, now £45, Asda.com

Ideal for anyone that lives on their own, this microwave has a 17l capacity. Small but powerful, it brings a classic touch to kitchens with its cream colour, mirrored glass door and chrome handles and dials. It has five power levels, a defrost function and removable plates.

Russell Hobbs RHM1714B digital solo microwave: Was £119.99, now £64.97, Amazon.co.uk

This 17l microwave has five power levels, weight defrost settings and a digital clock and timer display. It also features several auto cook menus such as pizza, fish and popcorn, allowing you to cook all your favourite food at the push of a button.

