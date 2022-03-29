Best microwave deals for April 2022: Save money on a powerful new solo, grill or combination appliance

You don’t need us to tell you that the humble microwave makes your life a whole lot easier, with many models doing a whole lot more than warming up leftovers.

But what you may not know is that there are many different types of microwaves. There are solo models, which are basic microwaves that heat and defrost. Then, there are grill versions, which combine normal microwave cooking with a, well, grilling element. And finally, a combi, which does everything the other two machines can do, but can also roast, crisp and brown like a conventional oven.

If you’re unsure which model is best for you, we’d recommend reading our tried and tested review of the best microwaves, which demystifies the entire buying process and answers all your questions.

But if you’re looking to make it a less costly purchase, you’ve come to the right place. With a constant eye out for a good deal (including sales on everything from TVs, fridge freezers and mattresses to laptops, iPads and AirPods), we’ve rounded up the best discounts on leading microwaves.

Read on for how you can save money on your next microwave and prepare to whip up meals in minutes with one of these top models.

Samsung 23L 800W solo manual microwave oven, black: Was £129.99, now £89.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

(Robert Dyas)

Kitted out with a whopping 20 pre-set cooking modes you can now save £40 on this sleek model from Samsung. Boasting a “triple distribution system” – which essentially means that the microwaves inside covers a large area – its interior is also touted as being scratch resistant and a doddle to clean. This gadget also features a nifty eco mode and, even more importantly right now, will also help with bringing down your energy usage at home too.

Hoover chefvolution HMCI25TB-UK microwave: Was £179.99, now £119.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking for a top-of-the-range piece of kit, this model took the top spot in our review of the best microwaves thanks to the sheer range of features that our reviewer said “makes it hard to beat”. It has the latest inverter technology and a decent oven, plus an impressive 25l capacity, 27cm turntable and 900W of power means cooking is quick and easy.

Swan retro digital microwave, purple: Was £99.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

This one also made it onto our best microwaves list as the best small microwave, meaning it won’t take up much counter space. We especially love its retro design and vibrant colour, making it a real eye-catcher in any kitchen. It has five power levels that make for hassle-free cooking and a defrost function so that your meal can go straight in from the freezer. And while it is a more compact model, it still has a 20l capacity and will perfectly fit a full plate.

Kenwood K25MB21 solo microwave: Was £170, now £99.99, Currys.co.uk

A good choice for busy cooks, this Kenwood model boasts eight auto programs – including a preset for frozen pizzas and popcorn. To make life even easier, it has a quick start cooking function so you don’t need to spend time on the setup – ideal for when you start to feel hangry and need a quick fix. And with 25l capacity, there’s plenty of space to (re)heat any meal.

Swan SM22090COPN digital microwave, 800W: Was £109.99, now £95.99, Amazon.co.uk

We’re fans of Swan’s offerings here at IndyBest, with one of its models landing in our review of the best microwaves – so this 20l microwave had to get a spot on the list. Enjoy five power levels and an LED timer to see exactly when your popcorn (or whatever it may be) is going to be ready.

Kenwood K30GMS21 microwave with grill, silver: Was £199, now £119, Currys.co.uk

If you act fast, you can snap up this Kenwood model for only 60 per cent of its normal price. With a 30l capacity, it’s one of the more spacious microwaves on this list and thanks to its grilling function, it’s not only great for re-heating leftovers but also lets you make perfectly crispy bacon or grilled cheese toastie. The timer on this microwave runs up to 95 minutes, so you can have a go at more elaborate dishes too.

KitchenAid KMQFX33910BUK 33l combination microwave, black: Was £499, now £429, Ao.com

Now, this is a combi microwave oven with a difference. Coupled with an oven-like handle that pulls downwards, instead of sideways, this hefty appliance has a family-friendly 33l capacity and 36cm turntable – ideal for big plates. The 1000W power microwave comes set with pre-set programmes to take the complications out of defrosting, thawing, steaming and cooking all types of food in no time at all.

Panasonic NN-E28JBMBPQ compact solo microwave, black: Was £84.99, now £74.99, Currys.co.uk

(Panasonic)

It may be small, but there’s plenty going on under the hood here – this 20l machine packs a real punch with ​​800W of power. Whatever you throw at (or in) it, the nine auto cooking programs available at the press of a button – including reheat, defrost and cook. You’ll be able to rustle up anything from curry and jacket potato to fresh fish and veggies.

Russell Hobbs RHFM2363S 800-watt flatbed microwave, silver: Was £179.99, now £139, Very.co.uk

(Russell Hobbs)

The mirrored door on this design from Russell Hobbs gives it a modern feel and makes it a real eye-catcher in our opinion. There’s no need for a turntable thanks to its flatbed, meaning there’s plenty of space to reheat a lasagne or casserole. And, it makes it easier to clean too!

