Best laptop deals in the UK for November 2021: We’ve found discounts on big-name brands

Looking to upgrade your laptop? Well, you’re not alone. Around 300 million laptops and desktops were shipped in 2020, a leap of almost 15 per cent on 2019 and the highest amount since 2008.

The risk is that demand will soon outrun supply. On top of households investing in more computing technology, shipments to schools and businesses have risen while semiconductors continue to be in short supply, producing further demand for PC components.

It’s predicted that the global shortage might last until 2022, but this doesn’t mean that there aren’t still some great laptop deals out there if you take the time to look. It all depends on what type of device you’re looking for.

The latest trend in the market is the two-in-one, or foldable, laptop. The device can be used as a traditional laptop, but also folded over or separated to form a touchscreen tablet. The extra versatility has been a huge success, with most major brands now producing multiple two-in-one models.

It’s also important to know how to spot a good budget option. Chromebooks, for instance, started out life as cheap, less-powerful alternatives to traditional laptops, but some have developed into genuine rivals to Windows and Apple products. The price has remained impressively low for many Chromebooks, meaning they’re a solid choice for most people’s personal and professional lives.

Read more:

So, which laptop should you buy? From lightweight notebooks to the two-in-one Swiss army knives of the market, to dedicated gaming setups, we’ve scoured the internet for the best laptop deals the UK has to offer.

The best laptop deals for November 2021 in the UK are:

HP Chromebook 11a-nb0002sa: Was £199.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £199.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk Asus 11.6in Chromebook C223: Was £199, now £159, Currys.co.uk

Was £199, now £159, Currys.co.uk Asus vivobook S15: Was £699.99, now £599.97, Amazon.co.uk

Was £699.99, now £599.97, Amazon.co.uk Asus zenbook flip 13: Was £699.99, now £599.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £699.99, now £599.99, Amazon.co.uk Samsung Galaxy book pro 13.3in: Was £1,099, now £849, Currys.co.uk

Was £1,099, now £849, Currys.co.uk Apple MacBook air, 2020: Was £999, now £919.97, Amazon.co.uk

Was £999, now £919.97, Amazon.co.uk Dell G5 15 gaming laptop: Was £1,399, now £1,099, Very.co.uk

Was £1,399, now £1,099, Very.co.uk Huawei matebook X pro, 2021: Was £1,749.98, now £1,299.99, Huawei.com

HP Chromebook 11a-nb0002sa: Was £199.99, now £169.95, Amazon.co.uk

Screen size: 11in

11in Operating system: Chrome OS

Chrome OS Storage capacity: 32GB

32GB Processor: Intel Celeron

Intel Celeron Memory (RAM): 4GB

A cheap but decent laptop for students or professionals who are always on the move, this HP Chromebook is powered by Google’s own operating system and has a compact 720p screen that’s perfect for travelling with. The small hard drive is offset by a free year’s subscription to 100GB of cloud storage with Google One.

Buy now

Asus 11.6in Chromebook C223: Was £199, now £159, Currys.co.uk

Screen size: 11.6in

11.6in Operating system: Chrome OS

Chrome OS Storage capacity: 32GB

32GB Processor: Intel Celeron N3350

Intel Celeron N3350 Memory (RAM): 4GB

A compact and budget-friendly laptop ideal for school, the Asus C223 weighs less than a kilo and is thin enough to chuck into a backpack. It runs ChromeOS, Google’s web and app-based operating system, so is best suited for online work.

Buy now

Screen size: 15.6in

15.6in Operating system: Windows 10

Windows 10 Storage capacity: 512GB

512GB Processor: Intel core i5

Intel core i5 Memory (RAM): 16GB

There’s a generous £100 discount on the Asus vivobook S15 at Amazon right now. This a brilliant and stylishly designed 15.6in laptop powered by the 11th-generation core i5 chip, which delivers excellent mid-to-high-range performance and all-day battery life. Even this entry-level model will capably handle most tasks you could throw at it.

Buy now

Asus zenbook flip 13: Was £699.99, now £599.99, Amazon.co.uk

Screen size: 13.3in

13.3in Operating system: Windows 10

Windows 10 Storage capacity: 512GB

512GB Processor: Intel core i5

Intel core i5 Memory (RAM): 8GB

This is a slim, lightweight laptop weighing just a smidge over 1kg. With an outstanding 16-hour battery life, an impressive touchscreen display, powerful CPU and modest 8GB of memory, it’s a great all-rounder for everyday use – emailing, reading, watching, writing, researching new houseplants, etc – as well as more processor-intensive tasks.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy book pro 13.3in: Was £1,099, now £849, Currys.co.uk

Screen size: 13.3in

13.3in Operating system: Windows 11

Windows 11 Storage capacity: 512GB

512GB Processor: Intel core i5

Intel core i5 Memory (RAM): 8GB

The Samsung Galaxy book pro is lightweight and powerful and 5G ready, with a the top-of-the-range QLED screen boasting luscious colours and rich contrast. It’s a gorgeous machine with £250 off at Currys today.

Buy now

Apple MacBook air, 2020: Was £999, now £899.97, Amazon.co.uk

Screen size: 13.3in

13.3in Operating system: MacOS big sur

MacOS big sur Storage capacity: 256GB

256GB Processor: Apple M1 chip

Apple M1 chip Memory (RAM): 8GB

The M1-powered MacBook is a breathtakingly fast and ultra-stylish machine. In our round-up of the best laptops, our reviewer said that “everything is amazingly speedy. The keyboard is dreamy to use, responsive and comfortable with plenty of travel”. This deal is on the MacBook air with a 256GB SSD, but there’s also almost £200 off the 512GB version (was £1249, now £1,056.28, Amazon.co.uk).

Buy now

Dell G5 15 gaming laptop: Was £1,399, now £1,099, Very.co.uk

Screen size: 15.6 inch

15.6 inch Operating system: Windows 10

Windows 10 Storage capacity: 512GB

512GB Processor: Intel core i7 10750H

Intel core i7 10750H Memory (RAM): 16GB

Gaming laptops are quickly catching up with their desktop rivals, providing a more compact way to play PC games on the go. The 16GB of memory and the GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card in the Dell G5 are enough to power you through most new releases. With £300 off, this powerful gaming laptop has never been cheaper.

Buy now

Huawei matebook X pro, 2021: Was £1,749.98, now £1,299.99, Huawei.com

(Steve Hogarty)

Screen size: 13.9in

13.9in Operating system: Windows 10

Windows 10 Storage capacity: 1TB

1TB Processor: Intel core i7

Intel core i7 Memory (RAM): 16GB

There’s currently £450 off the latest Huawei matebook X pro at Huawei’s store. The ultra-light laptop featured in our round-up of the best laptops you can buy in 2021, and impressed our reviewer, who called it “a gorgeous machine with a pin-sharp touchscreen display and faultless attention to detail throughout. It’s a high-performance laptop that’s premium to the touch, and every bit as luxurious as Apple’s class-leading device.”

Read our full Huawei matebook X pro review here

Buy now

Voucher codes

For more discounts on tech and appliances, try the links below:

Want to know which laptop is best? Check out our list of the best laptops in 2021

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Best laptop deals in the UK for November 2021: We’ve found discounts on big-name brands