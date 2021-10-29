Best iPad deals for November 2021: Cheapest discounts on Apple’s tablets

High-end laptops are notoriously expensive, so a tablet can be a great alternative. They boast a whole host of benefits, including being extremely lightweight, as well as having a myriad of apps available and often boasting performance that matches that of a computer.

But some tablets are inevitably more expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream television and couple up as a laptop.

They’ve managed to become one of the most popular tablets regardless, but their eye-watering price tag is still inevitably off-putting for some – especially when you consider the fact the tech giant rarely takes part in sales events.

Luckily for you, we’re always on hand to make sure you get the best possible price on any product, so we’ve invested some time in tracking down the cheapest iPad deals that are up for grabs right now.

If you’re a student or teacher, Apple has just relaunched its Apple’s education pricing, which could save you a substantial amount of money and you may just get a free pair of AirPods thrown in. If you’re not, read on for the current cheapest prices for Apple’s leading device – from iPad mini to iPad pro, these are the discounts to snap up now.

Read more:

The best iPad deals for November 2021 in the UK are:

Apple iPad (2020, 10.2in, 32GB): Was £399.97, now £329.97, Laptopsdirect.co.uk

Was £399.97, now £329.97, Laptopsdirect.co.uk Apple iPad pro (2020, 11in, 1TB): Was £1,269, now £953.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £1,269, now £953.99, Amazon.co.uk Apple iPad air (2020, 10.9in, 64GB): Was £579, now £549.97, Amazon.co.uk

Screen size: 10.2in

10.2in Dimensions: 250.6mm x 174.1mm x 7.5mm

250.6mm x 174.1mm x 7.5mm Operating system: iPadOS 14

iPadOS 14 Resolution: 264 pixels per inch

264 pixels per inch Storage: 32GB, 128GB

32GB, 128GB Rear camera: 8MP

8MP Front camera: 1.2MP

1.2MP Weight: 490g

Similar to Apple’s other tablets, this 8th-generation original iPad has been designed with ease of use and versatility at the forefront. With a crystal clear 10.2in retina display, you can connect it to an Apple pencil (£119, Apple.com) and a smart keyboard (£84.99, Very.co.uk), which only adds to its appeal.

Buy now

Best iPad pro deals

Apple iPad pro (2020, 11in, 1TB): Was £1,269, now £953.99, Amazon.co.uk

Apple iPad pro (2020, 11in): Was £1,269, now £953.99, Amazon.co.uk

Screen size: 11in

11in Dimensions: 247.6mm x 178.cmm x 5.9mm

247.6mm x 178.cmm x 5.9mm Operating system: iPadOS 14

iPadOS 14 Resolution: 264 pixels per inch

264 pixels per inch Storage: 1TB

1TB Rear camera: 12MP

12MP Front camera: 7MP

7MP Weight: 466g

The 2020 model of the top-of-the-range iPad pro is still a fiercely powerful device, with an A12 bionic chip thrumming away behind its luscious, 11in, edge-to-edge retina display. The 1TB version of the tablet currently has 25 per cent off at Amazon and offers enormous storage capacity, ideal for working with huge media files and carrying an entire library of entertainment around with you.

Buy now

Best iPad air deals

Apple iPad air (2020, 10.9in, 64GB): Was £579, now £549.97, Amazon.co.uk

Apple iPad air 10.9in: Was £579, now £549.78, Amazon.co.uk

Screen size: 10.9in

10.9in Dimensions: 247.6mm x 178.5mm x 6.1mm

247.6mm x 178.5mm x 6.1mm Operating system: iPadOS 14

iPadOS 14 Resolution: 264 pixels per inch

264 pixels per inch Storage: 64GB

64GB Rear camera: 12MP

12MP Front camera: 7MP

7MP Weight: 458g

Also featuring in our review of the best tablets, Phelan praised this device for its “tremendous” design. The all-new iPad air “introduced a new feature – the touch ID fingerprint sensor to unlock the screen and authorise payments is no longer on the front of the tablet, taking up space south of the screen. No, it’s now mounted in the power button on the top edge. This simple move is transformational,” noted Phelan. The air is a lightweight pick, but this latest version still has a bigger screen than most previous iPads: 10.9in.

Read the full Apple iPad Air review

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on Apple products and other tech offers, try the links below

Looking for even more Apple deals? Read our guide to finding AirPods at their cheapest price

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Best iPad deals for November 2021: Cheapest discounts on Apple’s tablets