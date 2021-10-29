Best iPad deals for November 2021: Cheapest discounts on Apple’s tablets

High-end laptops are notoriously expensive, so a tablet can be a great alternative. They boast a whole host of benefits, including being extremely lightweight, as well as having a myriad of apps available and often boasting performance that matches that of a computer.
But some tablets are inevitably more expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream television and couple up as a laptop.
They’ve managed to become one of the most popular tablets regardless, but their eye-watering price tag is still inevitably off-putting for some – especially when you consider the fact the tech giant rarely takes part in sales events.
Luckily for you, we’re always on hand to make sure you get the best possible price on any product, so we’ve invested some time in tracking down the cheapest iPad deals that are up for grabs right now.
If you’re a student or teacher, Apple has just relaunched its Apple’s education pricing, which could save you a substantial amount of money and you may just get a free pair of AirPods thrown in. If you’re not, read on for the current cheapest prices for Apple’s leading device – from iPad mini to iPad pro, these are the discounts to snap up now.
The best iPad deals for November 2021 in the UK are:
- Apple iPad (2020, 10.2in, 32GB): Was £399.97, now £329.97, Laptopsdirect.co.uk
- Apple iPad pro (2020, 11in, 1TB): Was £1,269, now £953.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Apple iPad air (2020, 10.9in, 64GB): Was £579, now £549.97, Amazon.co.uk
- Screen size: 10.2in
- Dimensions: 250.6mm x 174.1mm x 7.5mm
- Operating system: iPadOS 14
- Resolution: 264 pixels per inch
- Storage: 32GB, 128GB
- Rear camera: 8MP
- Front camera: 1.2MP
- Weight: 490g
Similar to Apple’s other tablets, this 8th-generation original iPad has been designed with ease of use and versatility at the forefront. With a crystal clear 10.2in retina display, you can connect it to an Apple pencil (£119, Apple.com) and a smart keyboard (£84.99, Very.co.uk), which only adds to its appeal.
Best iPad pro deals
Apple iPad pro (2020, 11in, 1TB): Was £1,269, now £953.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Screen size: 11in
- Dimensions: 247.6mm x 178.cmm x 5.9mm
- Operating system: iPadOS 14
- Resolution: 264 pixels per inch
- Storage: 1TB
- Rear camera: 12MP
- Front camera: 7MP
- Weight: 466g
The 2020 model of the top-of-the-range iPad pro is still a fiercely powerful device, with an A12 bionic chip thrumming away behind its luscious, 11in, edge-to-edge retina display. The 1TB version of the tablet currently has 25 per cent off at Amazon and offers enormous storage capacity, ideal for working with huge media files and carrying an entire library of entertainment around with you.
Best iPad air deals
Apple iPad air (2020, 10.9in, 64GB): Was £579, now £549.97, Amazon.co.uk
- Screen size: 10.9in
- Dimensions: 247.6mm x 178.5mm x 6.1mm
- Operating system: iPadOS 14
- Resolution: 264 pixels per inch
- Storage: 64GB
- Rear camera: 12MP
- Front camera: 7MP
- Weight: 458g
Also featuring in our review of the best tablets, Phelan praised this device for its “tremendous” design. The all-new iPad air “introduced a new feature – the touch ID fingerprint sensor to unlock the screen and authorise payments is no longer on the front of the tablet, taking up space south of the screen. No, it’s now mounted in the power button on the top edge. This simple move is transformational,” noted Phelan. The air is a lightweight pick, but this latest version still has a bigger screen than most previous iPads: 10.9in.
Read the full Apple iPad Air review
