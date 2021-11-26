Best ‘Fifa 22’ Black Friday deals 2021: Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch and more

Any football fan will be thrilled to get the latest edition of Fifa, and the most recent game release from EA, in their Christmas stocking this year. Released on 1 October this year, the game is now available on Xbox, PS4, PS5, Stadia and PCs.

With the addition of some of the greatest players of all time, such as Robin van Persie, Beckham and Cafu, lovers of the game will be delighted with the many new additions.

With today marking the official kick off of Black Friday, shoppers across the globe are faced with some of the year’s best deals across fashion, home appliances, toys and more. And here at IndyBest we’re continually finding the best discounts, deals and offers to make your Black Friday as stress-free as possible.

So get busy forming your dream team, the latest Fifa could be yours today with a saving of 37 per cent.

Read more:

‘Fifa 22’ for PS4: Was £59.99, now £37.99, Amazon.co.uk

EA dropped the good news and the official reveal trailer just hours ahead of the Euros final back in July, while also confirming a number of new gameplay features – including “HyperMotion” technology, described by the EA as “the biggest animation refresh in Fifa history”. The trailer also announced highly-anticipated updates such as player “humanisation”, composed ball control, new attacking tactics, a goalkeeper rewrite and much more.

Paris Saint-Germain and France player Kylian Mbappé graces the game’s cover for the second year running, and EA also used the July reveal to announce the first names of the “ultimate team” roster. Boasting more than 17,000 players across 700 teams, 90 stadia to play in and more than 30 league tables, Fifa 22 players can participate in competitions including the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League and the Premier League.

There’s also a brand new goalkeeper system, real-world data imported, an option for explosive sprints, attacking tactics and over 100 of football’s all-time giants, meaning the latest edition of Fifa may just be the best yet.

Today, those who love a game of footie (digitally) can get their hands on Fifa 22 with a handsome saving of £22 for the PS4 (£37.99, was £59.99, Amazon.co.uk), or with a saving of 30 per cent for those with a PS5 (£48.99, was £69.99, Amazon.co.uk).

If you’re an Xbox user, you can still grab a bargain at £37.99 (Amazon.co.uk), or get your hands on the Nintendo switch version for £24.40 (Amazon.co.uk).

Buy now

