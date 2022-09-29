‘Best Episode So Far!’ KWK Fans Can’t Have Enough Of Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila And Others’ Honesty In Final Episode

Koffee With Karan’s season 7 came to an end with its 13th and final episode and content creators comedian Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Niharika NM and Danish Sait thoroughly grilled Karan for the entire episode. All the criticism about season 7 were slapped on Karan’s face by these comics like name-dropping Alia Bhatt’s name, being partial to Sara over Janhvi and more. Netizens praised the brutal honesty of Tanmay, Kusha, Niharika and Danish’s on the show.

Danish Sait compared Alia Bhatt taking Shiva’s name in Brahmastra to Karan taking Alia’s name in every episode. They also spoke about Sara being looked over by Karan. Netizens just loved that the comedians were honest to Karan. One user wrote, “Just watched the finale of #KoffeeWithKaran7 & I have to say I think this episode was the besttttttt one so far! Kusha Danish Tanmay Niharika nailedddd it! This is why we need more guests who are not from the “KJo camp” coz enough of the nepo jaap. We just want brutal honesty!” See reactions here.

Just watched the finale of #KoffeeWithKaran7 & I have to say I think this episode was the besttttttt one so far! Kusha Danish Tanmay Niharika nailedddd it! This is why we need more guests who are not from the “KJo camp” coz enough of the nepo jaap.

We just want brutal honesty! pic.twitter.com/yJzXDnkfjt — Riddhi 🎀 (@_Riddhi16) September 28, 2022

They should invite these comedian types more often, this episode was hilarious. #KoffeeWithKaran7 — 💜Apoorva⁷💜 (@minyoongitis) September 28, 2022

Karan is somewhat likeable when he is not around his gang 🙆🏻‍♀️#KoffeeWithKaran7 — Shash. (@_seeking_light) September 28, 2022

Best episode of the #KoffeeWithKaran7 is undoubtedly this last episode with @thetanmay @KushaKapila @DanishSait and #niharika.. They were on 🔥… Loved it so much… — Direct Dil Se (@arjumand_kazmi) September 28, 2022

Just finished whole szn finale of #KoffeeWithKaran7 and i kid u not dats only episode i saw the whole thing widout skips and as @karanjohar announced szn8 as well i want to b in it so bad😭🤌do a segment for fans or some i want to b in it however its in my bucket list since ages — Ammar_116 (@116_ammar) September 28, 2022

#KoffeeWithKaran7

The awards episode was the only episode that I can say i thoroughly enjoyed.. brutally honest smart and fun.. loved @thetanmay @KushaKapila @DanishSait @JustNiharikaNm on the show..#KoffeeWithKaran7 — .. (@Dhairya99379260) September 29, 2022

