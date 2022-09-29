‘Best Episode So Far!’ KWK Fans Can’t Have Enough Of Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila And Others’ Honesty In Final Episode

Koffee With Karan’s season 7 came to an end with its 13th and final episode and content creators comedian Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Niharika NM and Danish Sait thoroughly grilled Karan for the entire episode. All the criticism about season 7 were slapped on Karan’s face by these comics like name-dropping Alia Bhatt’s name, being partial to Sara over Janhvi and more. Netizens praised the brutal honesty of Tanmay, Kusha, Niharika and Danish’s on the show.

SEE ALSO: KWK: Tanmay Bhatt, Kusha Kapila, Niharika and Danish Sait Hilariously Roast Karan Johar On The Koffee Couch

Danish Sait compared Alia Bhatt taking Shiva’s name in Brahmastra to Karan taking Alia’s name in every episode. They also spoke about Sara being looked over by Karan. Netizens just loved that the comedians were honest to Karan. One user wrote, “Just watched the finale of #KoffeeWithKaran7 & I have to say I think this episode was the besttttttt one so far! Kusha Danish Tanmay Niharika nailedddd it! This is why we need more guests who are not from the “KJo camp” coz enough of the nepo jaap. We just want brutal honesty!” See reactions here.

