Best destinations: Where do you want to travel to in 2022?

With travel restrictions around the globe gradually loosening, many itchy footed Brits are turning their minds to holiday plans for next year.

But where to choose after months stuck at home? National Geographic has provided some inspiration in the form of its 2022 “Best of World” list, comprised of 35 destinations split into five categories: Nature, Adventure, Culture, Sustainability and Family.

This year’s list also celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Unesco World Heritage Convention, with 14 World Heritage-designated sites featured.

From rural to England to cosmopolitan European capitals, Russian lakes to Canadian trails, the list encompasses destinations from all across the globe.

“Whether it’s closer to home, exploring the UK and Europe, or focusing on journeys further afield to destinations that highlight sustainable, environmental and community initiatives, this year’s list gives us an opportunity to celebrate the world as we begin to emerge from the pandemic,” said Pat Riddell, editor of National Geographic Traveller (UK).

“Travel might be slow and cautious to begin with, and while there’s undoubtedly pent-up demand it’s also a chance to consider how and why we travel. These 35 destinations are a good starting place to plan your trips for 2022 and beyond.”

Take our poll to see where you should head for next year:

