Best cheap hotels in Liverpool 2022: Where to stay for style on a budget

Liverpool loves a big night out. From headline gigs at the Echo Arena to Premiership grudge matches at Anfield, the city knows how to host an event. The number of hotel rooms across Liverpool has grown massively in recent years to accommodate this boom. And better still, many are good value for money if you pick your dates carefully, but book ahead.

There are already several key events booked into the city’s calendar for 2022, notably the opening of Strawberry Field, a new exhibition space with a café, gardens and support for adults with learning difficulties – an homage to the Beatles’ song ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’. Liverpool’s Walker Art Gallery, meanwhile, has been chosen as one of the key museums to exhibit Renaissance drawings by Leonardo da Vinci, marking the 500th anniversary of the artist’s death.

The best cheap hotels in Liverpool are:

Neighbourhood: University district

Hatters Hostel, located in a former YMCA, has 300 beds across 82 rooms (Hatters Hostel)

This is a solid budget option, located in a former YMCA near Lime Street station. It offers 300 beds across 82 rooms and a range of communal facilities for those seeking value over vanity. There’s a no-frills mix of doubles and dorms, plus a lounge, kitchen and a suntrap garden for summer barbecues. The cafe bar, complete with a pool table, is the place for £5 breakfasts and evening drinks with your fellow guests.

But there are little extras: notably free coffee and water, plus queue-jumping access to the New Liverpool free walking tour of the city. Check out the list of themed evenings for group activities that won’t break the bank.

Price: Dorm beds from £38, doubles from £68

Book now

Neighbourhood: Cavern Quarter

Book an eighth-floor room at the smart but simple Z Liverpool for great views over Liverpool (Z Hotels)

Affordable luxury is the byword at this smart but simple hotel, set across the upper three floors of an old office building. It’s a stone’s throw from Mathew Street, home to The Cavern Club, but also handy for the Castle Street business district. The rooms are a mix of inside rooms (without windows), doubles and superiors, all with space-saving design features and wet rooms. Book an eighth-floor room for the best city views.

Added bonuses include Sky TV packages and a free, nightly cheese-and-wine gathering from 5pm, served in the café bar. Breakfast is also available; book online for £7.50, or pay more on the day.

Price: Doubles from £62

Book now

Neighbourhood: Commercial District

The simple rooms at Tune Hotel Liverpool City Centre all have showers, not baths (Tune Hotels)

This labyrinthine collection of 100 rooms is spread across two old office buildings with lots of unloved period features. You can save more by opting for rooms without windows, WiFi or TV.

The rooms are simple, with lots of black-and-red styling and white-tiled bathrooms with showers rather than baths. For quirkier rooms, head to the older side of the building, known rather mysteriously as Hotel B. Book a fifth-floor room for a view across to the Liver Buildings.

Price: Doubles from £35

Book now

Neighbourhood: Waterfront

Lots of different styles of rooms make the Days Inn Liverpool City Centre an ideal option for families or groups (Days Inn)

This chain hotel, located next to James Street station in a former Ministry of Defence building, is a large-scale property with 154 rooms of varying styles, making it ideal for families or groups. It’s low frills overall with a slightly corporate feel but the location is the major selling point, with the Unesco-listed waterfront just a short stroll away.

There’s an all-day cafe for breakfasts (pre-book online for £6) plus simple evening options. Rooms are simple but clean, a few with baths, while images of the city in every room add a touch of local colour.

Price: Doubles from £60

Book now

Neighbourhood: Commercial District

The Heywood House Hotel is located in a stately, Grade-II listed building (Heywood House Hotel)

Tucked away near James Street Station, Heywood House is one of Liverpool’s original boutique hotels. It’s a stately, Grade II-listed building and a cut above the rest interiors-wise despite the good-value rates. The 35 rooms are graded as ‘Comfy’ and ‘Plush’, the latter with Nespresso machines and Bluetooth speakers, plus White Company toiletries in all the bathrooms. There are also four balcony rooms overlooking the business district.

Food and beverage is mainly handled by next-door restaurant The Alchemist, with an a la carte breakfast, guest vouchers for dinner offers and even room service available. Recent refurbishment has made this place a real mid-market one-to-know.

Price: Doubles from £79

Book now

Neighbourhood: Ropewalks

Some rooms at the Nadler Liverpool boast the former warehouse’s original oak beams (The Nadler)

The Nadler sits at the heart of Liverpool’s hedonistic nightlife district but offers an oasis of style on a budget. It’s not quite an aparthotel, but all rooms come with mini-kitchenettes. Recent refurbishment has added a rustic feel – think oak desks and dark base tones – to the decor, while original artworks throughout bring out a sense of personality. Some rooms have the original oak beams and skylights of the former cork warehouse.

It’s accommodation only but the hotel partners with local eateries for discounts, primarily nearby Wreckfish, where breakfast can be included in the B&B rate. If you’re splashing out, then upgrade to the garden suite with its duplex design and sunny patio area.

Price: Doubles from £66

Book now

Neighbourhood: Ropewalks

Stay City’s brand new Liverpool location has 204 apartments of varying sizes (Stay City)

The Dublin-based aparthotel operator Staycity now has two properties in Liverpool: a smaller Duke Street property and a brand new 204-room aparthotel in the Corn Exchange building. This place will work best for people looking for more independence with a range of apartment sizes, fully fitted kitchens and a studio feel.

All the apartments are self-contained, although the Duke Street rooms are in need of some updating. Longer-stay guests can request a service clean for an extra £10. A nice touch is a free smartphone for data and calls.

Price: Apartments from £80

Book now

