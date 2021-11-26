Best Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PCs, headsets, chairs and more

It’s the end of November, and you know what that means: Black Friday, the biggest shopping event of the year, has finally arrived.

Although deals have been dropping since the beginning of the month, today is the day where we’ll see the best discounts on a whole range of products from home appliances and toys to beauty products, televisions, smartphones and much more. Of course, Black Friday spans the whole weekend too, and runs into Cyber Monday.

Because there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we're taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We've got guides on televisions, tech, and, of course, gaming.

We've also explained everything we know when it comes to finding deals on the PS4 and the Nintendo Switch, which is expected to get an even bigger discount this time round, following the release of the new Nintendo Switch OLED.

Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue bundle with ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ and three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership: Was £329.98, now £259.99, Argos.co.uk

The red and blue neon version of the Nintendo Switch is our favourite colour variant, and now this bundle with Mario Kart 8 is on sale at its lowest ever price. As usual, you get the neon colourway with its contrasting joy-cons, as well as the black Switch dock. With this Black Friday deal, you’re essentially just paying for the console and getting Mario Kart and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership for free. Pick it up now and you’ll be racing around Rainbow Road (online) in no time.

Buy now

HTC Vive cosmos VR headset: Was £699, now £498, Amazon.co.uk

Can you hear that? It’s the loud, completely virtual jingle jangle of the metaverse, and it’s the future! If you want to get ready for it, then HTC’s Vive cosmos VR headset is currently on sale at Amazon, who has kindly knocked a whole £200 off its recommended retail price. The PC-tethered headsets features inside-out tracking, a six-camera tracking faceplate and a crisp 3.4in 2880 x 1700 resolution LCD display. With an ever-growing catalogue of VR games on Steam and the Viveport, you’ll always have a virtual world to fight the boredom.

Buy now

‘Far Cry 6’, PS5: Was £49.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

Set in a tropical paradise, you’ll play as Dani Rojas, who is on a mission to take down the ruthless dictator in a bid to save her son. Released on 7 October, It’s as politically dicey as the previous games in the series from Ubisoft. You can save 20 per cent on the latest Far Cry instalment for the PS5 today.

Buy now

Razer blackshark v2 X wired gaming headset: Was £59.99, now £35.99, Amazon.co.uk

Razer’s blackshark v2 X gaming headset is currently 40 per cent off at Amazon. The headset features a 50mm audio driver that the company promises sounds like three drivers in one. Gamers are able to tune high, mid and low audio frequencies individually. The microphone also features a bendable design so that you can position it as near or far from your face as necessary. The slightly more expensive Razer blackshark v2 pro is our top pick in our round-up of the best gaming headsets.

Buy now

Razer iskur premium gaming chair: Was £349.98, now £279.99, Ebuyer.com

Help to avoid poor posture or back pain, even after hours of continuous play (remember to take breaks!), with this chair that provides lumbar support and offers arm rests, height adjustment and plush foam cushions. It’ll withstand everyday wear and tear thanks to its multi-layered synthetic leather, while also keeping you comfortable every time you play. With this discount from Ebuyer, the iskur is now cheaper than the budget-friendly Razer enki gaming chair (£339.99, Razer.com), which earned a spot in our round-up of the best Christmas gifts for gamers in 2021.

Buy now

Razer huntsman elite mechanical gaming keyboard: Was £199.99, now £126, Amazon.co.uk

The Razer huntsman elite is a full-size gaming keyboard. It features configurable optical and linear optical switches, as well as under-glow LED lights on the wrist rest and keyboard itself. The V2 analog version of the Razer huntsman features in our round-up of the best gaming keyboards. The elite is exactly the same as the huntsman v2 analog, just without the V2’s programmable joystick. You can get 38 per cent off the product’s original price right now.

Buy now

‘Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy’ with digital comic, Xbox series X: Was £59.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

Are you a fan of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales? Then you’re not going to want to miss the new Guardians of the Galaxy game. Tear through the cosmos as Star-Lord, shooting off element blasters and taking down opponents with jet boot-powered dropkicks, tag-teaming with the rest of the Guardians. You also get an exclusive digital comic with your purchase. The PS4 edition of the game is also on sale (was £59.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk), and you get the digital comic with that one too.

Buy now

SteelSeries arctis prime: Was £99.99, now £79.99, Currys.co.uk

(SteelSeries )

If you’ve had enough of that blasted audio lag levelling down your game when using your current wireless gaming headset, then this deal on the SteelSeries arctis prime wired headset is for you. It won a place in our round-up of the best gaming headsets, with our reviewer praising its lightweight design. This means “it won’t feel too heavy on your head with 40mm drivers ensuring sound is strong and competent”.

Buy now

SanDisk ultra 256GB microSD card for Nintendo Switch: Was £48.99, now £20.89, Amazon.co.uk

A microSD card might not feel like the most exciting of purchases but it’s near essential if you plan on loading up on Nintendo Switch games from the Nintendo eShop store this Black Friday. This 256GB card from SanDisk landed a spot in our round-up of the best Switch accessories, with our writer saying that “setup is a simple matter of slotting the card into the clearly placed microSD slot on your console. There’s no need to format or do anything more complicated than that.”

Buy now

Asus TUF geforce RTX 3050: Was £899, now £799, Very.co.uk

This 15in full-HD 144Hz gaming laptop from Asus has a snappy Intel Core i5 processor, a hefty 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, suitable for any lengthy gaming sessions. Plus, with its HDMI 2.0b port, you’ll get 4K resolutions at up to 60Hz. Very has reduced the price of geforce by £100 in its Black Friday sale.

Buy now

PlayStation Network Plus 12-month membership: Was £49.99, now £29.85 (with code “EXTRATEN”), Shopto.net

ShopTo has one of the best PlayStation Network Plus deals we’ve seen so far this Black Friday. The retailer has slashed the price of the 12-month membership from £49.99 to just £29.85 when you add the coupon code “EXTRATEN” at check out. That’s a saving of 40 per cent. You get a selection of PS5 and PS4 games to play each month, access to online play and 100GB of free cloud storage. If you’re already a PS Plus subscriber, this code will extend your membership by another year.

Buy now

Zoostorm stormforce crystal gaming PC, Intel Core i5, RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD: Was £1,059, now £959, Very.co.uk

Can’t be bothered to build your own custom gaming PC? This pre-built model from Zoostorm might be just what you’re looking for. Running on Intel’s 10th gen architecture, with a core i5-10400F processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a nippy 2666MHz, it promises you’ll be on top of the most power-intensive games. Plus, Zoostorm says that the 500GB SSD is enough for you to say goodbye to those long-winded loading screens.

Buy now

Xbox elite wireless controller series 2 with a three-month Xbox Game Pass membership for PC: Was £183.99, now £165.98, Amazon.co.uk

The series 2 controller is designed with competitive pro-gamers in mind, featuring new adjustable-tension thumbsticks, shorter hair trigger locks for faster firing speeds and a wrap-around rubberised grip for more comfortable play. With the Xbox Game Pass for PC, you’ll get access to hundreds of free games in the Xbox store, as well as exclusive discounts. With this deal, you’re essentially paying for Microsoft’s official Xbox elite series 2 controller and getting a three-month membership to Xbox Game Pass for PC for just £5 (the membership would usually cost you £24).

Buy now

Adata XPG S70 blade 2TB SSD with heatsink, PS5: Was £340.26, now £204.16, Amazon.co.uk

Adata is one of the most well-known SSD manufacturers in the world, and the company’s blazing fast 2TB SSD with heatsink can be bought for 40 per cent less in this Black Friday sale when used with the checkbox voucher. You’ll get read speeds of up to 7,400MB/s and write speeds of up to 6,400MB/s, so load times when booting up PS5 games from the SSD will be lightning fast. It isn’t too difficult to install, either, with Sony releasing a step-by-step installation video to walk you through it.

Buy now

Razer kraken X gaming headset: Was £49.99, now £26.99, Very.co.uk

The Kraken is designed with ergonomic, ultra-light comfort in mind. “At just 250g, you can sit and play for hours without ever feeling like you’ve got a headset on,” our writer said in their review of the best gaming headsets. “There are even inbuilt, hidden grooves to eliminate pressure from glasses”. With 7.1 surround sound and the custom-tuned 40mm drivers, you’ll “capture everything from thundering explosions to subtle footsteps”. You can save £23 at Very right now.

Buy now

Acer nitro 5, AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia RTX 3070, 15.6in gaming laptop: Was £1,399, now £1,099.97, Box.co.uk

Deals on gaming laptops like this don’t come around too often – we like the look of this Ryzen setup from Acer that boasts a Ryzen 7 chip and the latest RTX 3070 graphics card. With those kinds of specs, you’ll have more than enough power for today’s latest games. Although this particular model didn’t feature, we had a number of Acer laptops in our recent best gaming laptops round-up.

Buy now

Lenovo legion T7 gaming PC, Intel Core i7-10700K, GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, 512GB SSD: Was £2,019.66, now £1,499, Box.co.uk

Legion towers from Lenovo are some of the most well-known gaming PCs on the market. The T7 features the Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPU, making your gaming experience crystal clear, plus there is support for ray tracing. You shouldn’t have to worry about your PC overheating either when playing a CPU-intensive game, thanks to the integration of the company’s coldfront 2.0 cooling system. You can currently save a whopping £520 on the T7 in Box’s Black Friday sale.

Buy now

‘Football Manager 2022’ PC: Was £39.99, now £28.85, Shopto.net

Football Manager 2022 has only just launched on the PC and ShopTo has already discounted it in its Black Friday sale. You’ll lead your club to the top of the league table, navigating fan expectations and analysing the transfer market for new players.

Buy now

PDP lvl40 PS5, PS4 and PC wired gaming headset: Was £24, now £15, Asda.com

This wired stereo headset is specifically designed for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. They’re powered by 40mm speaker drivers, have a noise-cancelling flip-up microphone and also feature some handy on-ear volume controls, helping you to quickly adjust the sound while coordinating with your teammates. PDP also promises that its headset will work with the PS5’s 3D audio system, so you can hear sound from all around you.

Buy now

