Best beer gardens in England

England is set to bask in temperatures hotter than Miami this week, as the mercury is expected to reach a high of 33C on Friday.

The scorching heatwave has prompted the Met Office to issue a three-day heat alert over parts of England from midnight on Friday until midnight on Sunday, with meteorologists predicting temperatures are likely to exceed 30C in many parts of the southern half of the UK.

We’ve found some of the best outdoor spaces to raise a glass to the first “hot spell” of the year.

Birmingham

Winner of the Best Pub/Bar in the Midlands at the 2019 National Pub & Bar Awards, it’s not hard to see why this bar is such a hit. Boasting great views of the canal basin, it’s the perfect spot to sit outside in the sun with a drink.

This bustling pub in Moseley contains original 18th century features and – most importantly – is home to a large beer garden.

Don’t be put off by the name – the Birmingham branch of bar chain Pitcher & Piano is situated in the heart of the city and has great views over the canal from its terrace.

The White Lion retains bragging rights to one of Bristol’s best views: Clifton suspension bridge and the Avon Gorge. Located in the city’s bouji Clifton district, the White Lion has a spacious outdoor terrace from which to enjoy said view.

The Apple offers some of the world’s best ciders and perries on a beautifully converted Dutch barge in the heart of Bristol’s Old City. Plenty of outdoor seating on the cobbled quayside makes this a lively spot close to the city centre.

Adjacent to St Werburgh’s city farm, The Farm is quintessentially Bristolian, with some of the best roast dinners the city has to offer. Outdoor seating here is available on the grassy lawn in this peaceful part of town.

Located in Falmouth, the Pandora Inn is a 13th century pub that with a beer garden that extends out onto a pontoon. It can get crowded during the summer and only has a small car park, but Falmouth Water Taxi and St Mawes Mini Cruises can drop you off right outside the pub via the Restronguet Creek.

The Fort Inn in Newquay has been described by happy pub goers as a “sun trap” that boasts stunning views of the harbour and the beach. Sunnies and sunscreen at the ready.

There’s plenty of outdoor seating right outside the front door of The Sloop Inn in St Ives, but the real treat is on its Upper Deck, an outdoor area found above the pub.

The Windmill Tavern in Gravesend boasts a sprawling lawn area for customers to kick back and enjoy a pint (or two, or three) in the sun. It’s so spacious that it holds an annual beer festival, and is also beloved for its Sunday roast.

This historic building was previously an inn used by pilgrims, and was also an 11th-century monk’s ale and cider house on the Pilgrim’s Way in Hollingbourne. For modern day drinkers, it also features a large walled garden to sit in. Booking ahead is advised.

Offering a welcome respite from the packed bars of central London, this 18th century pub overlooks the village pond and offers a relaxing place to sit in the sun in this leafy and tranquil part of the city.

This rooftop party spot in Waterloo offers great city skyline views with plenty of opportunities for soaking up the sun.

Outside this old 18th century gin palace is a large and colourful beer garden that’s perfect for catching up with friends (remember them?).

Manchester

If you like a bit of history with your tipple, The Old Wellington makes an ideal spot for a drink. Built in 1552, this half-timbered traditional pub is the oldest of its kind in the city and once played host to some of the founders of Manchester commerce, including the people behinds its first bank, quay and the cotton industry. It also has plenty of outdoor seating for you and your squad.

While this bar and grill restaurant has an enviable south-facing patio and second-floor terrace next to Deansgate and the city canal, you’ll need to be over 21 and comply with their rigorous dress code to gain entry to this city centre drinking spot.

One of Manchester’s most popular outdoor spaces, The Oast House enjoys plenty of outdoor seating, plus a huge stage for live performances.

Located in the affluent area of Jesmond, 97 & Social prides itself on its range of cocktails. It also has a large front terrace for al fresco boozing.

As one of the city’s most beloved music venues, The Tyne Bar also has a beer garden beneath a bridge and a food menu with a good selection of vegan options.

If the pandemic has left you short on pennies, The Quay is the place to be. A Wetherspoon’s pub, this 16th century merchant’s house offers excellent views of the River Tyne and Tyne Bridge, as well as being easy on the purse strings.

Nottingham

This waterside pub has the added novelty of having a canal that extends into the building, complete with resident narrow boats. As well as claiming to have the best selection of world beers in the East Midlands, the venue is also home to a large outdoor seating area.

Located on the banks of the River Trent and boasting its own brewery, the Brewhouse & Kitchen is the perfect spot for real ale lovers.

As well as being a great spot to enjoy some music, The Bodega also has a great beer garden to enjoy a socially distanced tippled.

The village of Tillington, where The Horseguards Inn, describes itself as “sleepy”. This pub can be described as “dreamy”, with plenty of soft furnishings and deck chairs to lounge in its hidden garden, after you’ve had a bit too much sun and need a nap.

Tucked away near the Rye Castle, also known as Ypres Tower, the Ypres Castle Inn is gem of a pub serving up a regularly changing rotation of guest beers to keep things interesting. Its large garden is open from Thursdays to Sundays, from 12pm, perfect for a heatwave.

The Bill in Ditchling is a pub and hotel with an impressive beer garden, boasting plenty of seating. Come for the beer, stay for the wood-fired pizza.

