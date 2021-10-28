Best Argos Black Friday deals 2021: When the sale starts and what to expect from Apple, Dyson and Lego

Few shopping events can compete with the magnitude of Black Friday. It’s the annual bonanza that sees prices slashed across tech, beauty, home appliances, fashion, toys, alcohol and more. And all our favourite retailers take part – from Boots and Amazon to Very and Currys.

The name of the event originated in the US in the Sixties, when shops in Philadelphia discounted products the day after Thanksgiving to mark the start of the Christmas season. But it has since been adopted by many other countries – including the UK.

Now, what used to be just a one-day event can last the entire month of November. Amazon notably kicked things off earlier than ever before in 2020. Typically though, Black Friday runs from the last Friday of the month (this year, 26 November) to the following Monday, which has come to be known as Cyber Monday.

Throughout the 2021 sale, we’ll be bringing you expert shopping advice, the best deals and all the details you need to navigate the giant event. Argos did not disappoint in 2020 and remains one of our go-to retailers for bargains across big-ticket brands, including Lego, Apple and Nintendo. After slashing its prices last year on games consoles, home appliances, TVs and more, we’re expecting big things for 2021.

While we wait for deals to drop, we’ve found some great offers that you can shop now. There’s currently half off toys for half term, including this Peppa Pig world of Peppa playset (was £80, now £40, Argos.co.uk) and this Barbie limo with four dolls (was £120, now £60, Argos.co.uk). There’s also a huge range of homewares on offer, such as a third off this single ottoman bed frame from Habitat (was £144, now £96, Argos.co.uk).

Read more:

Here, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about the mammoth shopping event as well as what to look forward to from the stalwart retailer, Argos.

What is Black Friday?

The annual event was traditionally a one-day in-store shopping event to mark the start of the Christmas season after Thanksgiving in the US.

Amazon first brought the sale online to the UK in 2010, but it wasn’t until 2013 that the event gained traction, when Asda introduced the first in-store Black Friday sale in the UK and people flocked to their nearest branch to take advantage of the discounts. Despite reports of broken bones and stampedes, the success of Asda’s event led to many other shops introducing both in-store and online deals.

Each year, retailers have kicked off the sale earlier and earlier – in 2020, Amazon launched its early-bird Black Friday sale four weeks before the weekend and it’s expected to do the same this year.

What’s the history of Black Friday?

The first reports of Black Friday as a retail event date back to around the 1950s in the US, when shops discounted products to mark the beginning of the festive season. Later uses of the term in the 1960s saw the police referring to “Black Friday” when describing the chaotic traffic congestion the day after Thanksgiving.

The event gained international attention in the Noughties when TV coverage captured US shoppers raiding the shelves for discounted TVs, toys and tech during the sale.

When is Black Friday 2021?

The 2021 event falls on 26 November, and there will be deals dropping throughout the whole weekend, concluding on Cyber Monday on 29 November.

In 2020, the landscape of the sale changed, with shoppers encouraged to stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic and instead shop the deals online. This meant most of the biggest discounts could be found online, and we predict the same will be true for 2021.

What is Cyber Monday?

The Monday following Black Friday has come to be known as Cyber Monday and is the last day of the sales. It’s named such because historically, online sales peaked on this day, at the start of the Christmas shopping period.

Now, the day is a sales event in its own right with retailers continuing to slash prices throughout the Monday. It’s also the last mass sale event before the Christmas period and January sales.

What’s the best way to get a Black Friday 2021 deal?

Throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the IndyBest team will be continually updating our guides with the most impressive discounts to snap up across tech, beauty, fashion, home appliances, toys and TVs, to name just a few.

We’ll also be handpicking deals from retailers including Currys, Amazon, Very and John Lewis & Partners, so make sure you keep checking back during the sale.

Argos has already started prepping for the big event with a Black Friday landing page. Other brands such as Dyson, The White Company and Gtech have also followed suit, assuring us that deals are on their way.

Unlike last year, deals are likely to be available in-store as well as online, so it’s worth keeping an eye on your local shops as well.

Tips for Black Friday shopping online

The best way to ensure you’re prepared is to set up accounts with all the big retailers including Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Currys, Very and Next. Argos itself recommends doing this, as it makes shopping on the day easier and quicker, and you’ll be less likely to miss out on a deal. If you’re after next-day delivery, sign up for Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial in the lead-up to the bonanza.

You can also sign up for newsletters to receive all the latest updates from retailers, meaning you’ll be the first to know when the sales start and have access to any discount codes you might need. Download the apps of your favourite retailers and follow them on socials too, for early tip-offs.

We’d also recommend reading the retailer’s returns policy before buying, and the terms and conditions, if you’ve not shopped there before. And if you’re shopping online, it’s also good to ensure your anti-malware software is up to date. Read our review of the best solutions here.

Lastly, if you’re planning to buy furniture, make sure you measure up first. That means the space you’re buying for as well as the entrance, including doors and hallways.

Tips for shopping Argos Black Friday 2021 sale

IndyBest will be on hand throughout the sale to help you navigate the discounts and bring you the best hand-picked bargains from participating retailers.

As Argos is famed for its Black Friday sale – with 20 products ordered every second in the first hour of the 2020 event – we’ll be with you every step of the way.

We’d recommend signing up for an Argos account in the run-up to Black Friday as you’ll need a login to pay for your online order. You can also wishlist items with your account, meaning you’re just one click away on the big day. The Argos Black Friday page also offers tips for shopping the sale, which includes doing your research beforehand to ensure you’re getting the best deals, as well as creating a wishlist of items you hope to purchase ahead of time. Then, once the discounts kick off, everything you want will be in one place and ready for an easy checkout.

You might also want to sign up for Argos’s email list so you can access all the information about the retailer’s current deals and updates regarding Black Friday and Cyber Monday. IndyBest will also be providing regular updates.

What were the best Argos Black Friday deals last year?

What makes Black Friday at Argos so impressive is the wide range of products the retailer stocks – from kitchen gadgets and homewares to toys, phones and TVs. Perfect for sorting Christmas presents, Argos’s toy sale has improved year after year, with its deals on Lego being particularly standout.

Last year, you could save £40 on the Lego Beatles set (£115, Selfridges.com) as well as £35 on the Lego city passenger train set (£105, Argos.co.uk).

Argos also excels in tech. In 2020, shoppers could bag a Garmin fenix 6S pro smart watch (£479.99, Argos.co.uk) with a saving of £150 and an Amazon echo dot 4th gen smart speaker (£49.99, Argos.co.uk) for almost half price. We also saw the JBL flip 5 Bluetooth speaker (£119.99, Argos.co.uk) reduced by £40 – a discount unmatched by any other retailer.

Those after a new coffee machine were also not disappointed last year, with £100 knocked off this De’Longhi dinamica bean to cup coffee machine (£499.99, Argos.co.uk).

Keeping it in the kitchen, we also saw this Kenwood prospero stand mixer (£139.99, Argos.co.uk) reduced to half price in the 2020 sale and this Ninja mini multi pressure cooker and air fryer (£169.99, Argos.co.uk) reduced by £40.

In gaming, we saw Argos offering two games for just £30 as well as 20 per cent off the latest Fifa 21 on PS4 (£51.99, Argos.co.uk) and more than 60 per cent off the Forza Horizon 4 Xbox One game (£41.99, Argos.co.uk).

What were the best Argos Cyber Monday deals last year?

Argos’s deals continued to impress throughout Cyber Monday, with prices slashed on Dyson, Beats, TVs, toys and more.

In 2020, there were £100 savings on the Dyson V8 absolute extra model (£299.95, Amazon.co.uk) and the Dyson V7 animal cordless vacuum cleaner (£249.99, Argos.co.uk) – savings only matched by Dyson itself.

A similar (yet pricier) model, the Dyson V10, earned a spot in our review of the best cordless vacuum cleaners, with our writer saying “it’s easy to move along carpets and wooden floors, while the max setting has incredible suction.” There was also an impressive £150 saving on the Shark anti hair wrap cordless vacuum cleaner (£349.99, Argos.co.uk).

If last year’s discounts are anything to go by, there’s no better time than Cyber Monday to bag a bargain on TVs. For example, there was an impressive £200 saving on this Samsung 65 inch smart curved 4K (£699, Argos.co.uk).

We also saw Argos’s lowest-ever price on the Beats by Dr Dre solo 3 headphones (£179.95, Argos.co.uk) on Cyber Monday, when they were reduced down to just £130. The latest Beats solo pro headphones (£269.95, Apple.com) earned a spot in our round-up of the best wireless designs, with our reviewer saying they “sound great”.

In beauty, you could save £60 on the popular Babyliss cordless hair straighteners (£199.99, Argos.co.uk) as well as £30 on the brand’s super power pro hair dryer (£39.99, Argos.co.uk).

Where can I find the best Black Friday 2021 deals?

You can easily find all the best deals, discounts and special offers by checking back here in the lead-up to the sale and throughout the big weekend, so make sure to bookmark our dedicated Black Friday page to be in the know.

We are still waiting for Argos to drop some Black Friday deals, but in the meantime, we’ve found a number of great discounts that are live on the retailer’s site right now.

There’s currently 25 per cent off selected lines of Lego, including an almost £40 saving on the Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets set (was £137, now £97.50, Argos.co.uk). And we’ve also spotted a £100 saving on Shark’s powerfins anti hair wrap pet cordless vacuum cleaner (was £429.99, now £329.99, Argos.co.uk).

You can also get up to 30 per cent off a range of sports equipment from the likes of Reebok, Pro Fitness, Opti and more, such as this £150 saving on Reebok’s ZJET 460 Bluetooth cross trainer (was £499.99, now £349.99, Argos.co.uk). Plus, if you’re already thinking ahead to Christmas shopping, this Armani Exchange ladies rose gold watch gift set (was £179.99, now 89.99, Argos.co.uk) has 50 per cent off too.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on home appliances, tech, toys and more, try the links below:

