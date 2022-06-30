Bernie Ecclestone's comments on Putin are 'extraordinary', says Liz Truss

Liz Truss called Bernie Ecclestone’s comments on Putin “extraordinary”, as the ex-chief executive of Formula One claimed on Good Morning Britain today (30 June) that he would “take a bullet” for the Russian president.

Mr. Ecclestone legitimised his statement by saying Mr. Putin was a “first-class” person who has “made mistakes.”

The foreign secretary quickly hit out at the ex-professional driver’s words, as she commented: “This is a man who has perpetrated an appalling war, involving the systemic rape of women, the targeting of civilians in shopping centre…clearly Vladimir Putin is toxic.”

