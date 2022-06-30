Bernie Ecclestone says he would ‘take a bullet’ for ‘first class’ Vladimir Putin

Bernie Ecclestone has claimed he would still “take a bullet” for Vladimir Putin because the Russian president is a “first class” person who has “made mistakes”.

The former chief executive of Formula One also claimed Putin is doing “something he believes is right for Russia”.

“I would still take a bullet for him because he’s a first class person,” Ecclestone said.

“Unfortunately he’s like a lot of business people, certainly like me, we make mistakes from time to time.”

Ecclestone went on to question Volodymyr Zelensky’s background as a comedian in the bizarre GMB interview.

