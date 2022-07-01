Bernie Ecclestone likens using the N-word to ‘being rude’ about weight or size

Bernie Ecclestone faces fresh criticism after drawing similarities between being called overweight and being called the N-word.

During an interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV, the former F1 boss defended himself against the remarks he made about Nelson Piquet’s racial slur towards Lewis Hamilton.

“It’s terribly rude to say somebody is undersized or is a fat person. It’s the same sort of feeling,” Ecclestone said.

When Morgan argued it is not the same, Ecclestone replied: “Well I don’t know, depends if you’re fat.”

