Bermondsey knife attack: Man accused of murdering family at their home arrested naked in bathroom, court told

A man accused of murdering four members of the same family in a knife attack at a south London home was found naked in the bathroom by police, a court has heard.

Joshua Jacques, 28, is accused of inflicting “numerous” fatal wounds to NHS worker Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Drummonds, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27.

All four family members died in a terraced home in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, on Monday 25 April.

Dolent Hill, 64, and Denton Burke, 58 (Metropolitan Police/ PA)

Police responded to reports of a disturbance at the property in the early hours of the morning.

The force discovered the victims’ lifeless bodies. Mr Burke was found dead at the foot of the stairs, while the three women were in the kitchen.

They were all pronounced dead at the scene after sustaining “numerous wounds inflicted by a knife or knives”, prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC told a prelimiary hearing before Judge Mark Lucraft QC at the Old Bailey on Monday.

Jacques was discovered naked in the bathroom upstairs.

Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45 (Metropolitan Police/ PA )

The defendant, from Minard Road, Lewisham, southeast London, was arrested and transported to Brixton police station, where he was later charged with four counts of murder.

Jacques appeared in court on Monday via video link from custody at Belmarsh prison and spoke only to confirm his identity.

Samantha Drummonds, 27 (Metropolitan Police/ PA)

A plea hearing has been set for 19 July, with a provisional trial to be set at a future date.

The defendant, who wore a grey tracksuit, was remanded into custody.

The victims’ family has been left “truly heartbroken” by their deaths, a GoFundMe page set up to help pay funeral costs said.

Ms Hill had been happily married to council worker Mr Burke for 15 years and had worked in the NHS for more than 20 years.

Floral tributes are left outside a property in Bermondsey (Getty Images)

Tanysha Drummonds, also known as Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, was a nurse who supported her mother in charity ventures and was described as “a doting wife, caring mother and a great friend”.

Her daughter Samantha was “an upbeat, fun-loving, bubbly young lady who adored her grandmother Dolet,” the family said.

