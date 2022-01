Berkeley balcony collapse survivor Aoife Beary dies

Aoife Beary, one of the survivors of the 2015 Berkeley balcony collapse, has died aged 27.

Ms Beary, from Blackrock in south Dublin survived the 2015 tragedy in the US.

Olivia Burke, Eoghan Culligan, Lorcan Miller, Niccolai Schuster, Eimear Walsh and Ashley Donohoe died when the balcony collapsed in the early hours of June 16 2015.

Ms Beary was among those seriously injured in the balcony collapse, which left her with life-changing injuries.

As a result of her injuries, she also required open heart surgery.

It is understood that she died in Beaumont Hospital in Dublin on Saturday.

South Dublin GAA club Cuala paid tribute to Ms Beary.

In a post on the team’s website, the club said: “It is with a heavy heart and great sadness we have to tell you that Aoife Beary passed away peacefully last night in Beaumont Hospital.

“We are all devastated.

“We pass on the condolences of the whole Cuala community to Mike, Angela, Tim, Anna and the whole Beary family.”

