Bereaved Covid families boo ministers at PM’s dinner as ‘partygate’ fines issued

Tory ministers were heckled by bereaved families of Covid victims shouting “off to another party are we?” as they attended a dinner held by Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a luxury central London hotel.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove were among those to arrive at the Park Plaza near Westminster Bridge shortly before 8pm on Tuesday.

Minister for Crime and Policing Kit Malthouse leaves the Park Plaza Hotel (Yui Mok/PA)

It came after the Metropolitan Police earlier confirmed ‘partygate’ investigators will begin handing out 20 fines over gatherings held across Whitehall during Covid measures.

Dozens of grief-stricken relatives who lost loved ones during the pandemic lined up outside the entrance to boo guests as they arrived in cars and on foot.

Shouts of “shame on you” and “off to another party are we?” were directed at Mr Gove and Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg as they turned up to the venue, where a penthouse costs up to £653 a night.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leaves the Park Plaza Hotel (Yui Mok?PA)

June Newbon, who lost her husband to the virus, branded the evening “disgusting” in light of the Met’s conclusion that it believes laws were broken at the heart of Government.

She said holding a lavish dinner was especially inappropriate given the cost-of-living crisis hitting millions of people and the war in Ukraine.

“I think it’s disgusting,” she told the PA news agency outside the hotel.

“No-one else can afford to do this given the prices going up, and the war as well.”

Minister for Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency in the Cabinet Office Jacob Rees-Mogg leaves the Park Plaza Hotel (Yui Mok/PA)

Ms Newbon and her daughter Ellie said Conservative politicians would be better placed attending the candlelit procession to mark the first anniversary of the National Covid Memorial Wall, a planned event near the hotel on Westminster Bridge.

Hundreds of bereaved relatives turned up to the walk on Tuesday to commemorate their loved ones and call for the mural to be made permanent.

“I think someone should make their presence known down at the bridge today instead,” Ms Newbon said.

“I think that’s the respect they owe us,” Miss Newbon added.

“We haven’t had an apology from Boris and I don’t feel we’re going to have one tonight.”

Downing Street has denied Mr Johnson misled Parliament over the goings-on in Whitehall during the pandemic.

There was a heavy police presence surrounding the hotel and the Prime Minister is thought to have gained access to the building through a different entrance.

