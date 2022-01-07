Benjamin Mendy: Man City footballer accused of rape freed on bail

Benjamin Mendy, a Manchester City footballer accused of a series of serious sex offences against young women, has been released on bail.

Mendy has been charged with eight offences against five different women, including seven counts of rape relating to four women.

He was bailed on Friday until 24 January by Judge Patrick Thompson after a hearing at Chester Crown Court. A further pre-trial hearing is planned.

His trial was due to start this month but it has now been pushed back to June at the earliest.

More follows…

