Benfica vs Liverpool prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

Liverpool’s only defeat of 2022 so far came in the Champions League, albeit in a second leg against Inter Milan that they did not need to win.

It has been a remarkable run for Jurgen Klopp’s side as they have put themselves in with a real chance of a historic quadruple.

But Benfica are no pushovers – as they showed in their win over Ajax which saw them advance through to the quarter-finals.

Nevertheless though, Liverpool have a near-fully fit squad and will be incredibly confident they can return from Portugal with an advantage ahead of next week’s second leg.

Here’s all you need to know about this evening’s fixture.

When is it?

The match will take place at the Estadio da Luz on Tuesday 5 April.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

BT Sport 3 and BT Sport Ultimate will air the action live, with the game also available to stream on the broadcaster’s website and app.

What is the team news?

Striker Rodrigo Pinho and defender Lucas Verissimo will both miss the game for Benfica – while Adel Taarabt is a doubt after missing the clash against Braga. But former Premier League players Nicolas Otamendi and Jan Vertonghen are expected to start.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to return for Klopp’s side after missing the win over Watford on Saturday. Curtis Jones and Joe Matip are set to be available, but Naby Keita remains a doubt. The rest of the Liverpool squad are all fit and ready for the game.

Predicted line-ups

Benfica: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Silva, Mario, Weigl, Everton; Nunez, Yaremchuk.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Jota, Mane, Jota.

Odds

Benfica – 15/2

Draw – 15/4

Liverpool – 4/11

Prediction

Liverpool have enjoyed a sensational record in Portugal over recent seasons. This one may be harder work than some anticipate, but nevertheless you expect the visitors to get the job done. 2-1 Liverpool.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Benfica vs Liverpool prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?