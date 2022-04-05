Benfica vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Liverpool have won 10 successive Premier League games and are perhaps the most in-form side in the whole of Europe at this moment.

Jurgen Klopp has his front five forwards firing on all cylinders and the presence of Virgil van Dijk makes them a hard nut for anybody to crack.

Now they are preparing for a different kind of challenge in Europe as the overwhelming favourites to reach the semi-finals.

Benfica will be thrilled to have got this far after their smash and grab victory over Ajax in the round of 16. But can they produce an even greater upset here? The first leg should tell us a lot.

Here’s all you need to know about this evening’s fixture.

When is it?

The match will take place at the Estadio da Luz on Tuesday 5 April.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

BT Sport 3 and BT Sport Ultimate will air the action live, with the game also available to stream on the broadcaster’s website and app.

What is the team news?

Striker Rodrigo Pinho and defender Lucas Verissimo will both miss the game for Benfica – while Adel Taarabt is a doubt after missing the clash against Braga. But former Premier League players Nicolas Otamendi and Jan Vertonghen are expected to start.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to return for Klopp’s side after missing the win over Watford on Saturday. Curtis Jones and Joe Matip are set to be available, but Naby Keita remains a doubt. The rest of the Liverpool squad are all fit and ready for the game.

Predicted line-ups

Benfica: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Silva, Mario, Weigl, Everton; Nunez, Yaremchuk.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Jota, Mane, Jota.

Odds

Benfica – 15/2

Draw – 15/4

Liverpool – 4/11

Prediction

Liverpool have enjoyed a sensational record in Portugal over recent seasons. This one may be harder work than some anticipate, but nevertheless you expect the visitors to get the job done. 2-1 Liverpool.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Benfica vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight