Benfica vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Liverpool training ahead of Benfica first leg

Follow all the action as Benfica host Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Jurgen Klopp has played down the “unrealistic” prospect of an unprecedented quadruple this season, however, his Liverpool side remain in firm contention on three fronts, having already lifted the League Cup in February. A 2-0 win at the weekend over Watford was not quite as comfortable as Klopp would have liked, but victory ensured that the Reds remain just one point adrift of Manchester City in the title race, with the two sides set to meet at the Etihad on Sunday for what could well be a season-deciding match.

Liverpool will be strong favourites against Benfica, who are currently only third in the Primeira Liga. They did edge out Barcelona to reach the knockout stages, though, before defeating Ajax over two legs in the round of 16. Their greatest threat comes in the form of striker Darwin Nunez, who is expected to be one of the most sought-after names in the summer transfer window. Follow all the action live below:

Show latest update 1649179884 Benfica vs Liverpool Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp, wants his team to be at the top of their game going into a run of fixtures that sees them alternate between facing Benfica in the Champions League with Manchester City in both the Premier League and FA Cup. The results from these four games could determine Liverpool’s season but if they win them all that rare dream of winning all four available trophies this season gets one step closer. “We need desire, mentality and excitement. You can’t buy that,” said Klopp. “We have played games before when we were 1-0 up and we were still running like mad. I want my players thinking in the right way. “I don’t think about being better, I think about us being on top of our game. That’s the plan for all the games. You try to improve in general. “We all know one failure, one little misstep, and at least one competition can be gone. That’s no problem for us, we’re just ready for the next challenge. We enjoy it. It is the situation we would have dreamed of.” Michael Jones 5 April 2022 18:31 1649179663 Benfica vs Liverpool Virgil van Dijk says that he and his Liverpool team want to make this season ‘unforgettable’ and that it “should not be taken for granted” what they have been achieved so far. The Reds travel to Lisbon still in contention to win the quadruple this season having already won the Carabao Cup and sitting one point off Premier League leaders Manchester City, who they also take on in the FA Cup semi-finals. “We just want to make this season an unforgettable one,” said Van Dijk. “If you said it at the start of the season that we would still be in all competitions at this stage, with a full squad, [we’d have taken it]. “We should just enjoy it, go to Lisbon and give it our all. If it’s not enough, we go again next season. The things that are going on at Liverpool should not be taken for granted.” Michael Jones 5 April 2022 18:27 1649179410 Jurgen Klopp goes back to where it began to start defining period for Liverpool Outside a Lisbon café about seven years ago, Jurgen Klopp’s phone rang and interrupted a family holiday. Normally he would have screened the call – “We were completely in a holiday mood,” the Liverpool manager remembered yesterday – but something told him that this was a conversation worth having. Klopp was still enjoying an extended break following his departure from Borussia Dortmund at the time, but it was coming to the point where he would have to start seriously considering his next move. “There were some rumours around, which we didn’t really follow, but with two sons they pick up pretty much everything. So, I knew from them that a couple of things could happen, and then we were sitting there and the phone rang. I didn’t take a lot of calls in this time, because with my family there why should I talk to anyone else?” Michael Jones 5 April 2022 18:23 1649178740 Benfica vs Liverpool Welcomes to The Independent’s coverage of Liverpool’s Champions League quarter-final first leg with Benfica. Jurgen Klopp’s men are still on for an unprecedented quadruple after defeating Inter Milan in the last-16. The Reds won the first leg of that tie 2-0 away from home before losing the next game 1-0 at Anfield and progressing on aggregate. That defeat is Liverpool’s only loss in 17 matches since a 0-0 draw with Arsenal back in January and the Reds won all 16 of the other games in that run. With a potential Premier League title decider against Manchester City on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp will have to decide whether to try and get this quarter-final decided tonight with a big win at the Estadoi da Luz or to rest key players for Sunday and bring them back in for the second leg next week. Michael Jones 5 April 2022 18:12

