Benedict Cumberbatch To Star In Wes Anderson-Directed Roald Dahl Movie Adaptation; In Talks At Netflix

Benedict Cumberbatch was having quite a spectacular moment in 2021 with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home which broke box office records globally followed by Netflix’s The Power of the Dog, an underdog entry into the awards race. Elsewhere, director Wes Anderson who is known for his distinct stylised filmmaking premiered the star-studded film The French Dispatch last year. And now, the two are set to join forces.

As per recent reports on The Film Stage, the director is set to helm another movie adaptation of a Roald Dahl classic and Cumberbatch will star in it. The last time Wes Anderson directed a movie based on a Roal Dahl story, it was The Fantastic Mr. Fox starring George Clooney, Willem Dafoe, Meryl Streep and more which was a huge hit. This time around, he will be adapting another book – ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar’, a collection of short stories that blends fiction with reality. It also has tales about Dahl’s journey as a writer. The film will reportedly see Benedict Cumberbatch play Sugar. It will likely release on Netflix.

The summary of the book reads, “If you could see with your eyes closed…Would you use your power for good or for personal gain? The life story of The Man Who Could See Without His Eyes, inspires Henry Sugar with a wonderful idea. Such an amazing ability could allow Henry to cheat at cards! Henry undertakes years of training to achieve this remarkable feat and promptly uses his new power to win, and win big, but he soon discovers that more than his eyes have been changed by his studies…” (via Goodreads)

There is little information about the exciting collaboration between the actor and the director. But given Wes Anderson’s filmography, it could be anything between an animated or live-action film with stunning visuals.

Currently, Benedict Cumberbatch is making headlines for his role in The Power of the Dog amidst significant awards chatter for his performance. The actor is also set to star in Doctor Strange Into the Multiverse of Madness, the next big MCU adventure in which he’s joined by Elizabeth Olsen.

