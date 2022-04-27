Benedict Cumberbatch Says Its 'An Expected Disappointment' As 'Doctor Strange 2' Gets Banned For LGBTQ+ Scenes

The upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will feature some crazy multiverse shenanigans and also introduce several new characters including Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez. Chavez has been a fan-favourite character and has often featured in the comic pages, but her presence in the movie has been objected to by some countries. Not just her powers but Chavez’s LGBTQIA+ lineage from the comics will also be featured in the film. Several countries like Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have asked Disney to remove scenes that acknowledge that Chavez has two mothers, but the studios refused to do so.

Leading star Benedict Cumberbatch has now reacted to the upcoming Marvel movie being banned in some countries. The scene in question that was asked to be removed was a 12-second scene where Chavez’s talks about her ‘moms’. During the press tour for Doctor Strange 2, while answering a media question, Cumberbatch said that the ban was expected and that he was glad Marvel and Disney were working towards the inclusivity of the LGBTQ+ community. Check out his full statement below.

It is, I’m afraid, an expected disappointment. We’ve come to know from those repressive regimes that their lack of tolerance is exclusionary to people who deserve to be, not only included, but celebrated for who they are and made to feel part of a society and a culture and not punished for their sexuality. It feels truly out of step with everything that we’ve experienced as a species, let alone where we’re at globally more as a culture, but frankly it’s just even more reason why this isn’t tokenism to include an LGBTQ+ community member. This character is that from the comics. It’s not something we’ve created for the sake of diversity. We’ve included her because of how awesome she is as a character. And that’s just one aspect of her character and that’s all it should be, but sadly, it’s also now, politically, very charged. And I wish it wasn’t. I wish we could be having a normalized conversation about this where it wasn’t an issue but we’re not. So we still have to fight. We still have to push for inclusion and equality and I’m very glad in a small, but on a very big canvas, Marvel and Disney are doing that.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also stars Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. It is all set to release on May 6, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. Watch the trailer here.

