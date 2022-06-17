Ben Wallace says Ukrainians have capabilities for progress in east thanks to weapons donations

Posted on June 17, 2022 0

Ukrainians will soon have the capability to make gains in the east of the country thanks to the donation of military equipment by allies, Ben Wallace has said.

The defence secretary said that weaponry such as anti-ship missiles and self-propelled guns will help Ukrainians defend locations such as Odessa.

Multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) with guided MLRS rockets will be sent to Ukraine thanks to a partnership between the United States, the UK and Germany.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Ben Wallace says Ukrainians have capabilities for progress in east thanks to weapons donations