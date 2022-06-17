Ben Wallace says Ukrainians have capabilities for progress in east thanks to weapons donations

Ukrainians will soon have the capability to make gains in the east of the country thanks to the donation of military equipment by allies, Ben Wallace has said.

The defence secretary said that weaponry such as anti-ship missiles and self-propelled guns will help Ukrainians defend locations such as Odessa.

Multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) with guided MLRS rockets will be sent to Ukraine thanks to a partnership between the United States, the UK and Germany.

