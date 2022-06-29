Ben Wallace calls for more UK defence spending amid ‘dangerous’ Russian threat

Ben Wallace calls has called for more UK defence spending “to keep you all safe”, as he warned the “threat” from Russia is increasing.

The defence secretary told LBC that Russia is “more dangerous than it’s ever been in our lifetime” and a “reality check” is needed on spending.

“Russia has obviously become far more dangerous to us in the West… come the middle and the end of the decade, the threat is likely to be greater – or certainly where we are now,” Mr Wallace said.

