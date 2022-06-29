Ben Wallace calls for more UK defence spending amid ‘dangerous’ Russian threat

Posted on June 29, 2022

Ben Wallace calls has called for more UK defence spending “to keep you all safe”, as he warned the “threat” from Russia is increasing.

The defence secretary told LBC that Russia is “more dangerous than it’s ever been in our lifetime” and a “reality check” is needed on spending.

“Russia has obviously become far more dangerous to us in the West… come the middle and the end of the decade, the threat is likely to be greater – or certainly where we are now,” Mr Wallace said.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
Source Link Ben Wallace calls for more UK defence spending amid ‘dangerous’ Russian threat