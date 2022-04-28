Ben Stokes appointed England Test captain after Joe Root steps down

Posted on April 28, 2022

Ben Stokes has been named as England’s new Test captain, replacing Joe Root.

The all-rounder has scored 5,061 runs and taken 174 wickets in 79 Tests to date and was previously vice-captain across two spells since 2017.

“I am honoured to be given the chance to lead the England Test team,” Stokes said in a statement.

“This is a real privilege, and I’m excited about getting started this summer.”

His first Test will be against world champions New Zealand at Lord’s on 2 June.

