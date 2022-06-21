Ben Stiller visits his ‘hero’ Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv

Ben Stiller called Volodymyr Zelensky his “hero” as he visited the Ukrainian president in Kyiv for World Refugee Day on Monday (20 June).

Since 2016, the actor has been an ambassador for the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR), and made the trip as part of his role.

He visited families who had fled the war in Ukraine at the Medyka border in Poland.

The pair joked about their acting careers and discussed the importance of reminding people of what is happening in Ukraine.

