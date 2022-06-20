Ben Stiller seen in Lviv during visit to Ukraine on World Refugee Day

Ben Stiller has said “seeking safety is a right and it needs to be upheld for every person” during a visit to Poland and Ukraine, where he met those affected by the ongoing war with Russia.

The Hollywood actor, 56, arrived in eastern Europe on Saturday (18 June) and was later pictured in Lviv, one of the cities that has been targeted by heavy shelling.

Since the outbreak of war in February, millions of Ukrainians have fled across the border to Poland.

