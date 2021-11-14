Ben Roethlisberger: NFL Covid outbreak continues as Steelers QB placed on reserve list

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger won’t play in Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions because he has been added to the “Reserve/Covid-19 List,” the team confirmed on Saturday. That means he either has a case of coronavirus or was exposed to someone who does.

Mr Roethlisberger, who said last week he is fully vaccinated, is the second NFL quarter to miss a game because of Covid in two weeks.

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers was temporarily sidelined earlier this month for a positive case. The Rodgers diagnosis caused a controversy because it was revealed he wasn’t vaccinated, after previously telling reporters he had been “immunised.”

The NFL fined the Packers $300,000 and penalized Rodgers and teammate Allen Lazard personally to the tune of $14,650, stating the players broke league protocol by attending a Halloween party despite being unvaccinated.

