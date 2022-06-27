Ben Affleck’s son, 10, reverses Lamborghini into BMW at car dealership

Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son, Samuel, reversed a Lamborghini into a BMW at a car dealership on Sunday (26 June).

Samuel, who Ben shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, was out with his father and Ben’s fiancée Jennifer Lopez when the incident occurred.

According to reports, Ben had allowed his son into the driver’s seat of a yellow Lamborghini. Samuel then accidentally put the car in reverse and the vehicle nudged the front of a white BMW that was parked behind it.

Samuel was then seen getting out of the luxury car and taking a look to see if the cars had been damaged. Ben comforted his son with a hug after the nudge.

A representative for Ben told TMZ that no damage was caused and all involved were OK.

The Independent has contacted his representatives for further comment.

An employee from the dealership, 777 Exotics, told the New York Post: “When [Samuel] got into the car, it jerked back and forth. We have a small lot and the cars are close.

“Everybody was OK! They seemed happy and continued to browse.”

They added: “Affleck loves cars. We hope they come in again.”

Affleck rekindled his relationship with Lopez last year (Getty Images)

Samuel is one of three children Ben shares with Garner, alongside Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13. The couple split in 2018 after 13 years of marriage.

