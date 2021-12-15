Ben Affleck says he’s done with IP movies like Batman: ‘I just don’t like it anymore’

Ben Affleck has claimed that he is no longer interested in appearing in films based on pre-existing intellectual property (IP).

The actor has previously starred as Matt Murdock in the 2003 comic book adaptation Daredevil, and, more recently, as Bruce Wayne/Batman in Batman vs Superman and Justice League.

He made the revelation when discussing the box office failure of Ridley Scott’s latest film, medieval epic The Last Duel.

In The Last Duel, Affleck plays a conceited nobleman, opposite Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer. The film, which is available to stream now on Disney Plus, was widely considered a box office flop, despite some rave reviews.

Affleck told The Playlist: “Once that happened with The Last Duel, I thought, ‘Well, that’s probably the last theatrical release I’ll have.’ Because I don’t want to do IP movies where you have this sort of built-in audience.

“That’s something I was interested in and liked, and I just don’t like anymore. I like other people who do it. And if you are going to do it, you should love it. And I love something different. So, I want to do that.”

Affleck also recently opened up about his marriage to ex-wife Jennifer Garner, claiming that the fraught marital situation had contributed to his substance abuse issues.

