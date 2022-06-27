Ben Affleck 10-year-old son Samuel reversed a Lamborghini into a BMW at a car dealership

Posted on June 27, 2022 0

Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son, Samuel, reversed a Lamborghini into a BMW at a car dealership on Sunday (26 June) in Los Angeles.

Samuel, who Ben shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, was out with his father and Ben’s fiancée Jennifer Lopez when the incident occurred.

According to reports, Ben had allowed his son into the driver’s seat of a yellow Lamborghini.

Samuel then accidentally put the car in reverse and the vehicle nudged the front of a white BMW that was parked behind it.

A representative for Ben told TMZ that no damage was caused and all involved were OK.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Ben Affleck 10-year-old son Samuel reversed a Lamborghini into a BMW at a car dealership