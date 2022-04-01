Bella Hadid to make acting debut in season three of Emmy nominated series Ramy

Bella Hadid is due to make her acting debut in the new season of Ramy.

The model is joining the acclaimed comedy series – created by and starring Ramy Youssef – in a recurring guest star role.

Ramy is loosely based on Youssef’s own experiences as a first generation Egyptian American Muslim navigating life in a New Jersey suburb.

Details surrounding Hadid’s role in the forthcoming third season are yet to be announced.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, season three will follow Ramy and his family as they are “forced to confront having lived a life dedicated to worldly concerns, and in some cases lies, while Ramy all but abandons his spiritual journey, instead of dedicating himself to his and his uncle’s diamond business”.

The series – which aired its season two finale in May 2020 – also stars Laith Nakli, Hiam Abbas, Amr Waked, May Calamwy, Dave Merheje, Mohammed Amer, and Steve Way.

Hadid has previously expressed an interest in acting.

The 25-year-old told Teen Vogue in 2016: “I think it would be really fun because it’s exciting to be in front of the camera on film instead of just pictures.”

She added: “I have so many goals, but most of the time I like to keep them to myself because I’m really superstitious.”

A release date for season three of Ramy is yet to be announced.

