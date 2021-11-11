Bella Hadid Shares A Couple Of Tearful Selfies On Instagram As She Pens An Emotional Message On Mental Health

Hailed as the epitome of beauty by millions across the globe, Bella Hadid, who is also an inspiration to countless aspiring models, broke down in her latest Instagram post. Sharing a couple of tearful selfies, the supermodel captioned the post with a long heart-wrenching note about her mental health struggles. The American model, who has talked about depression and anxiety in the past, even shared a video of Hollywood actor Will Smith’s daughter Willow Smith along with her selfies. “Willow Smith, I love you and your words. It made me feel a little less alone and that’s why I’d like to post this,” Bella wrote.

The 25-year-old supermodel talked about anxiety and overcoming flaws together while slamming ‘social media’ in her post. She even wrote, “Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that. Sometimes all you’ve gotta hear is that you’re not alone. So from me to you, you’re not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you.”

Furthermore, talking about her mental health struggles, Bella added, “It took me a long time to get that in my mind, but I’ve had enough breakdowns and burnouts to know this: if you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas, triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it. Which is all that you can ask of yourself. Anyways. Not sure why but it feels harder and harder to not share my truth on here. Thank you for seeing me and thank you for listening. I love you.”

Needless to say, Bella’s Instagram post went viral within no time leaving her fans stunned. While many came out in support of the supermodel, Bella’s post was termed ‘fake’ by many Twitter users. Here are some reactions:

#MentalHealthIssues are real, be kind to people and please always try to understand them. I felt so much better after reading this by #bellahadid 🥺🤍🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/PMEGEVW49e — i d a l i a (@edaliamarquez) November 9, 2021

some people here are so pathetic like millionaires having issues guys get a life if you don’t like her statement about her depression & struggle don’t see it stop creating useless comments when you pull the statement so many times that don’t judge others & doing it#BellaHadid — peri kiz✨ without sck 😭 (@AnkitaS91605212) November 10, 2021

I’m sorry to say this but #BellaHadid recent post feels so fking staged. I do know that it’s a lot sensitive post but yet, putting up something like that weeks after all the drama with #Zayn nop doesn’t sit well. not sayin that she’s perfectly fine but smth bout it is off!!!!! — N✨🌙 (@judgemental_af) November 9, 2021

Sorry but who takes selfies when they crying FFS #BellaHadid pic.twitter.com/sn043iE7wy — Zainab (@zainabmariakhan) November 9, 2021

Also then Bella hadid’s family on one side does all these stuff of mocking a man with severe anxiety all the time and on other hand trying to clear up their own image its disgusting. Like now look at the story changing for the nth time…. #BellaHadid pic.twitter.com/UQIUN4TkuJ — maera (@maeralivvv) November 11, 2021

Bella’s sister Gigi Hadid, who has reported parted ways with partner Zayn Malik recently, extended her support. Singer Willow Smith, who was mentioned in the post, also replied, ‘Your honesty and tenderness heals so many’ in the comments section. Meanwhile, Bella, who had taken a break from social media earlier this year to focus and improve her mental health, gave everyone a glimpse of her battle with her post.

Cover Image: Shutterstock/Instagram

