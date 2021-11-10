Bella Hadid posts crying selfies to highlight battle with mental health: ‘This is my every day’

Bella Hadid opened up about her struggles with mental illness in a recent Instagram post.

On Tuesday (9 November), the 25-year-old model posted a clip of singer Willow Smith talking about how she doesn’t feel like she’s “good enough” sometimes, followed by photos of Hadid crying.

Hadid explained that coping with anxiety, depression, and burnout has been her reality “every day, every night” for a few years now.

Adding that “social media is not real”, Hadid continued: “Sometimes all you’ve gotta hear is that you’re not alone. So from me to you, you’re not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you.”

Hadid, who is among the most famous supermodels in the world, said she was finding it “harder and harder” not to talk about her experiences dealing with mental illness and self-help.

Comparing it to a “rollercoaster of obstacles”, she said the path to recovery is not “linear”.

However, there’s light at the end of the tunnel, she continued, “and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point.”

On managing her mental health, Bella said: “if you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas, triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it. “

Hadid’s older sister, fellow model and new mom, Gigi Hadid replied to the post, saying: “I love you!”

The younger Hadid has addressed her struggles with anxiety and depression in the past as well.

When she appeared on the cover of AmericanVogue’s September issue this year, alongside other models, Hadid said she suffers from “insane social anxiety”.

In 2019, Hadid said she found it hard to reconcile her professional success with the state of her mental health.

Speaking at theVogue Fashion Festival at the time, Hadid explained: “I feel guilty for being able to live this incredible life, have the opportunities that I do, but somehow still be depressed. It doesn’t make sense.”

She also said she was crying a lot – “every single morning, during my lunch breaks, before I slept” – and that she was “very emotionally unstable” when she was working 14-hour days for four months straight as an 18-year-old.

