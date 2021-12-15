bell hooks death: Celebrated author and feminist dies, aged 69

Celebrated author, feminist and activist bell hooks has died, aged 69.

The author was surrounded by her close friends and family when she died from an illness, a press release from her niece, Ebony Motley, said.

hooks – whose real name Gloria Jean Watkins – published her books and scholarly articles under her pen name to honour her maternal great-grandmother, whose name was Bell Blair Hooks.

Watkins opted to use the name with lowercase letters in order to focus attention on her ideas as opposed to her ideas.

She was best known for writing about race, gender and class – and the connection between all three.

Watkins published more than 30 books, starting with 1994’s “Ain’t I A Woman: Black Women and Feminism” when she was 29.

She taught at Berea College in Kentucky, which is a liberal arts college that does not charge students for tuition.

In 2014, she founded the bell hooks Institute.

